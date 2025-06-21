Latest News
Deputy PM Baradar approves 57 standards and testing procedures in fuel sector
The fourth extraordinary meeting of the High Council for Standards, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, was held in Kabul on Saturday and approved six standards and 51 testing procedures in the fuel sector, the Deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
The statement added that these standards pertain to diesel, petrol, liquefied gas, and stabilized condensate gas, and their approval is considered an important step toward enhancing the quality of petroleum products.
The statement stated that this extraordinary meeting was held by order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Quoting the leader of the Islamic Emirate regarding the meeting, Abdul Ghani Baradar said: “The National Standards Authority and the Committee for Preventing Low-Quality Fuel shall jointly develop a new standard for imported fuel within ten working days and submit it to us.”
Baradar added that the Islamic Emirate has taken significant and effective steps to control the import of low-quality fuel with the aim of ensuring economic stability in the country and protecting the health of citizens.
According to Baradar, these efforts not only contribute to improving the quality of the domestic market but also help build consumer trust.
He emphasized the value of standards and quality, stating that standards and quality are fundamental pillars for achieving economic stability and a self-reliant Afghanistan.
He clarified that standardization is not only a guarantee of quality in industry, trade, agriculture, and production, but also a vital necessity for increasing exports, protecting consumer rights, and accessing global markets.
According to Baradar, IEA has sought, through the High Council of Standards, to develop consistent national policies on standards and to establish a coordinated, transparent, and credible system that all sectors of the country can benefit from.
He added that the Standards Implementation Committee has been advised to properly enforce the standards and testing procedures approved by the High Council of Standards.
Baradar also noted that the private sector has been urged to seriously adhere to the standards and criteria approved by the High Council of Standards in their production and imports, and to share performance reports with the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Islamic Emirate rejects UN report, claims Afghanistan more secure than ever
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected a recently published quarterly report by the United Nations, calling it “inaccurate” and “propagandistic,” and asserting that the country is enjoying its highest levels of security in recent history.
According to the report, the UN documented 2,299 incidents related to safety and security across Afghanistan between February 1 and April 30—a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 175 theft cases were reported during this time, showing a 7% rise from the previous year.
In a statement released Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the UN report paints a distorted picture of the situation in Afghanistan and is based on misinformation aimed at generating unnecessary concern about the country’s internal conditions.
“The security situation in Afghanistan is presently more stable than at any time in recent history, and the population is living in peace,” the statement read.
Mujahid criticized what he described as a recurring trend among international organizations, including the UN, to present a misleading image of Afghanistan, downplaying progress made under the current government and exaggerating isolated incidents to sow fear.
He also objected to the classification of routine criminal activity as security-related incidents in the UN’s reporting, stating that such crimes occur at significantly higher rates in other countries.
As evidence of national stability, the spokesperson pointed to the recent Eid al-Adha holidays, during which over two million Afghans reportedly traveled domestically—an indicator, he said, of public confidence in the country’s peace and security.
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional security and Afghanistan
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Gurbanov, and Paola Pampaloni, Director for Asia at the European External Action Service, discussed regional security concerns and the situation in Afghanistan, as they met for Human Rights Dialogue.
Turkmenistan highlighted its policy grounded in neutrality, respect for neighboring countries, and non-interference in domestic affairs. The country reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives focused on fostering peace and long-term development in Afghanistan, including delivering humanitarian assistance and backing peace efforts, The Caspian Post reported.
Key emphasis was placed on significant infrastructure projects, such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway and the development of new energy and transportation routes.
Both sides underscored the value of continued open political dialogue and expressed willingness to deepen collaboration on shared priorities.
Afghanistan turns to Russia for some food supplies amid Iran-Israel war
Afghanistan is in discussions with Russia to import certain foodstuffs as the conflict between Israel and Iran, one of its largest trading partners, risked cutting off supplies, its agriculture minister told Reuters.
As relations between Russia and the Islamic Emirate have been improving, an Afghan delegation is visiting Russia’s main economic conference in St. Petersburg this week, meeting Russian agriculture officials.
“Afghanistan is definitely aiming for self-sufficiency in its agricultural products. However, we still rely on some food items that come from Iran, and if problems arise there, it will undoubtedly have its effects,” Ataullah Omari said on the sidelines of the conference.
Iran supplies Afghanistan with some dairy products, among other commodities, and there is widespread concern the week-old war between Israel and Iran could disrupt trade flows
Russia – the world’s largest wheat exporter – and Kazakhstan are the main suppliers of wheat and flour to Afghanistan. Russia is also supplying sugar and vegetable oil.
Omari said that the country is now seeking wheat rather than flour from Russia.
Afghanistan, the top buyer of Russian flour in 2024, increased its own wheat production by 10% last year to 4.83 million metric tons. The country’s total wheat consumption is estimated at 6.8 million metric tons a year.
“For the past four years, since the withdrawal of the Americans, we have been making efforts to provide our essential food supplies ourselves. The remaining amount, including flour and wheat, is supplied annually by Russia,” Omari said.
“We have requested that Russia send us wheat instead of flour. Additionally, the import of other products that come from Russia to our country annually is progressing well,” he added.
In April, Russia lifted its ban on the Islamic Emirate, which it had designated as a terrorist organisation for more than two decades, paving the way for Moscow to normalise ties with Afghanistan’s leadership.
Since 2022, Afghanistan has imported gas, oil, and wheat from Russia, marking the first major economic deal after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, facing international isolation following 20 years of war against U.S.-led forces.
Omari expressed concern about Afghan refugees living in Iran who could become victims of Israel’s attacks. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that nearly 4.5 million Afghan nationals reside in Iran.
“Any kind of damage that occurs there is absolutely unsatisfactory for our nation and our people, especially for many of our refugees who live there and are our brothers,” he said.
