Islamic Emirate rejects UN report, claims Afghanistan more secure than ever

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected a recently published quarterly report by the United Nations, calling it “inaccurate” and “propagandistic,” and asserting that the country is enjoying its highest levels of security in recent history.

According to the report, the UN documented 2,299 incidents related to safety and security across Afghanistan between February 1 and April 30—a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 175 theft cases were reported during this time, showing a 7% rise from the previous year.

In a statement released Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the UN report paints a distorted picture of the situation in Afghanistan and is based on misinformation aimed at generating unnecessary concern about the country’s internal conditions.

“The security situation in Afghanistan is presently more stable than at any time in recent history, and the population is living in peace,” the statement read.

Mujahid criticized what he described as a recurring trend among international organizations, including the UN, to present a misleading image of Afghanistan, downplaying progress made under the current government and exaggerating isolated incidents to sow fear.

He also objected to the classification of routine criminal activity as security-related incidents in the UN’s reporting, stating that such crimes occur at significantly higher rates in other countries.

As evidence of national stability, the spokesperson pointed to the recent Eid al-Adha holidays, during which over two million Afghans reportedly traveled domestically—an indicator, he said, of public confidence in the country’s peace and security.