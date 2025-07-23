Acting FM Muttaqi says IEA in contact with the USA

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday that the ministry’s primary focus moving forward is to continue efforts toward gaining recognition of the Islamic Emirate by regional countries, to enhance and sustain engagement with Western nations through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, to initiate practical cooperation in bilateral relations, and to activate additional diplomatic missions.

Speaking in Kabul during the ministry’s annual accountability report, Muttaqi said: “We are in contact with the United States—both directly through bilateral meetings and also within certain processes like the Doha process, where various countries are involved.”

Muttaqi added that Kazakhstan will soon accept an ambassador from the IEA, and over the past year, diplomats from the ruling government have been sent to Germany, Norway, India, and Indonesia.

Among the government’s key diplomatic achievements, he cited the removal of certain IEA leaders from the U.S. wanted list, the elevation of diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level in Russia, Turkey, and Pakistan, and the forthcoming acceptance of an ambassador by Kazakhstan.

Additionally, he is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week to discuss a range of topics with Pakistani officials. The visit will not only address political issues but also economic and trade matters.

“We are set to travel to Pakistan in the first week of August, and during this trip, alongside political and economic matters, we will also discuss other relevant issues,” Muttaqi added.

During the same meeting, officials from the Foreign Ministry reported that over the past year, approximately 250,000 visas were issued to foreign nationals from 176 countries, reflecting a 60 percent increase compared to previous years.

Muttaqi also dismissed international criticism over the human rights situation in Afghanistan as “pretexts”, claiming that human rights are upheld in the country.