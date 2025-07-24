Afghanistan’s passport ranks last globally once again

Iran has called for a trilateral meeting involving the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Iranian officials to find coordinated solutions to the ongoing Afghan refugee situation.

The proposal was made during a high-level meeting in Tehran on Tuesday between Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Minister Momeni stressed Iran’s willingness to engage in dialogue, provided international institutions act as guarantors in the process. “In many countries, individuals without legal residence are swiftly deported. However, Iran delays deportation in cases where return could endanger lives or when urgent medical care is needed,” he said.

According to Momeni, an estimated 3 to 4 million Afghan refugees are currently residing in Iran. Many are actively contributing to society by working in schools, workshops, and offices, and are treated with respect, he noted.

During the meeting, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi emphasized the need for a gradual return process, warning that the sudden repatriation of large numbers of Afghans could put enormous strain on Afghanistan.

Grandi acknowledged the decline in international aid to Iran for refugee assistance and pledged to work toward increasing global support. He recognized Iran’s efforts in hosting millions of refugees over the decades, calling for a greater international response to the burden Iran continues to bear.

Nader Yarahmadi, Advisor to the Iranian Interior Minister and Head of the Center for Migrants and Foreign Nationals Affairs, echoed the need for greater international assistance.

He said that while Iranian institutions continue to provide extensive services to migrants, the volume of international aid remains very limited.

Yarahmadi added that although services are offered to legally residing migrants, those without proper documentation should be returned through legal means. Nonetheless, he reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate and international bodies to reach a comprehensive and humanitarian solution to the refugee issue.