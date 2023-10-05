ADB throws WFP a lifeline of $100 million for critical food aid in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2023)

Pakistan’s caretaker government has given all undocumented refugees, including 1.7 million from Afghanistan, until November 1 to leave the country or face arrest and deportation.

Sarfraz Bugti, acting Minister of Interior of Pakistan, said: “Since January, 24 suicide attacks have taken place, including 14 suicide attacks by Afghan nationals. It is known to you that the leadership of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) has issued a fatwa [decree] and apparently this fatwa is not respected either. We respect the leadership of the Afghan Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and we ask them to respect the fatwa and it should be acted upon, and we wonder why it is not acted upon, so we are being attacked by the Afghans, and they are involved in the attacks.”

In reaction to Pakistan’s decision the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that inappropriate treatment of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan is not acceptable. He said Pakistan should reconsider its plan in this regard.

Zabihullah Mujahid says that Afghan immigrants are not involved in the country’s security problems. Mujahid added that as long as the Afghan immigrants leave Pakistan on their own accord, the Pakistani government should be patient.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, it can be seen that the Pakistani police are imprisoning Afghan women and children.

This kind of treatment of Pakistani forces with Afghan immigrants has angered Kabul.

“We have used all the legal means, we have talked to the Pakistani authorities, and the delegation that came last week was very serious, [we] shared this matter, and the matter is being followed up through the embassy every day, and we have also used international channels that migrants should be treated humanely; putting pressure on migrants is not the solution, and the accusations against Afghan migrants in Pakistan are also false, and we also ask international institutions to take legal action in this regard.

“And we also ask the international institutions to pay attention to the accepted rights of the immigrants and Pakistan should not expel the immigrants by force,” said Mujahid.

This comes after the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said Tuesday that despite discussions about the refugees, Pakistan continues to arrest and harass Afghans in the country. A number of Afghans have also been killed under suspicious circumstances. In the past few days, the bodies of four Afghans have been found.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said Pakistani police are also arresting documented Afghans.

Meanwhile, a delegation that went from Kabul to investigate the situation of migrants at Torkham crossing said in a press conference on Wednesday that since the IEA returned to power, over 100,000 Afghan migrants have returned to the country through Torkham crossing.

The members of this delegation said the Islamic Emirate is trying to provide the necessary facilities for migrants who return from different countries.

Amid an increase in deportations from Iran and Pakistan, a delegation has been mandated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul to investigate the situation at five border crossings in the country.

Fazal Bari Fazli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of the Islamic Emirate said that the Islamic Emirate plans to create a temporary camp for those who enter the country from Pakistan.

The members of this delegation say that one of the reasons Pakistan is deporting Afghans is because of upcoming elections. This delegation is made up of representatives from the ministries of immigrants and returnees, agriculture and livestock, rural development, public health, Afghan Red Crescent, and also the disaster management ministry.