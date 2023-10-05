Latest News
ADB throws WFP a lifeline of $100 million for critical food aid in Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has welcomed a contribution by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) of $100 million to help provide critical food assistance to more than 1.3 million people across the country.
A special focus will be on widow- and women-headed households and other highly vulnerable groups like people with disabilities or families surviving solely on begging. For many of these families, WFP has become their last lifeline.
“Afghanistan has faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis compounded by climate change and intense droughts, floods, and earthquakes”, ADB said in a statement.
“Women and children are disproportionately affected with many women-led households suffering a lack of food and reduced access to services given women’s restrictions on movement outside their homes.”
With this contribution, WFP will also train food-insecure women on marketable and entrepreneurial skills and alternative livelihoods along the agricultural value chain, such as fruit and vegetable processing.
During the training, they will be supported with monthly cash transfers, while improving their long-term livelihoods and ability to stand on their own feet and buy food for their families thanks to their new skills.
“This contribution comes at a critical moment for Afghanistan, where 15 million people are going hungry and WFP only can still support three million people with emergency food assistance due to a massive funding crisis”, said Hsiao-Wei Lee, Country Director of WFP Afghanistan.
“We are grateful for this generous contribution from the Asian Development Bank that will help us reach families in need starting before winter, when hunger bites hardest.”
This is the second contribution from ADB to WFP in Afghanistan, following $135 million in the past year which put it amongst the top five contributors. This year, ADB is the biggest partner of WFP, to date.
Latest News
IEA’s defense minister condemns Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghans
The acting minister of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned Pakistan’s recent decision to expel 1.7 million illegal refugees from the country and urged Afghans, including businessmen, to return home and invest in the country.
Thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan run viable businesses, some of whom have done so for decades.
Speaking at a Police Academy graduation in Kabul Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid retorted sharply to Pakistan’s news.
He said the decision was “barbaric and cruel.”
He also asked the people of Pakistan to stop their government from oppressing Afghans.
Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid asked all Afghan businessmen and immigrants in Pakistan to transfer their money to Afghanistan as soon as possible and invest in the country.
His remarks come after Pakistan on Tuesday gave 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees one month to leave the country.
The acting Minister of Defense also said that IEA assures the nation that “we will protect our nation in every sector.”
Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid added that security forces will protect every part of this country and that security has been restored.
He also said the recent decision will damage relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
Latest News
Pakistan gives 1.7 million Afghan refugees a month to leave the country
Pakistan’s caretaker government has given all undocumented refugees, including 1.7 million from Afghanistan, until November 1 to leave the country or face arrest and deportation.
Sarfraz Bugti, acting Minister of Interior of Pakistan, said: “Since January, 24 suicide attacks have taken place, including 14 suicide attacks by Afghan nationals. It is known to you that the leadership of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) has issued a fatwa [decree] and apparently this fatwa is not respected either. We respect the leadership of the Afghan Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and we ask them to respect the fatwa and it should be acted upon, and we wonder why it is not acted upon, so we are being attacked by the Afghans, and they are involved in the attacks.”
In reaction to Pakistan’s decision the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that inappropriate treatment of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan is not acceptable. He said Pakistan should reconsider its plan in this regard.
Zabihullah Mujahid says that Afghan immigrants are not involved in the country’s security problems. Mujahid added that as long as the Afghan immigrants leave Pakistan on their own accord, the Pakistani government should be patient.
In a video that has been circulating on social media, it can be seen that the Pakistani police are imprisoning Afghan women and children.
This kind of treatment of Pakistani forces with Afghan immigrants has angered Kabul.
“We have used all the legal means, we have talked to the Pakistani authorities, and the delegation that came last week was very serious, [we] shared this matter, and the matter is being followed up through the embassy every day, and we have also used international channels that migrants should be treated humanely; putting pressure on migrants is not the solution, and the accusations against Afghan migrants in Pakistan are also false, and we also ask international institutions to take legal action in this regard.
“And we also ask the international institutions to pay attention to the accepted rights of the immigrants and Pakistan should not expel the immigrants by force,” said Mujahid.
This comes after the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said Tuesday that despite discussions about the refugees, Pakistan continues to arrest and harass Afghans in the country. A number of Afghans have also been killed under suspicious circumstances. In the past few days, the bodies of four Afghans have been found.
The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said Pakistani police are also arresting documented Afghans.
Meanwhile, a delegation that went from Kabul to investigate the situation of migrants at Torkham crossing said in a press conference on Wednesday that since the IEA returned to power, over 100,000 Afghan migrants have returned to the country through Torkham crossing.
The members of this delegation said the Islamic Emirate is trying to provide the necessary facilities for migrants who return from different countries.
Amid an increase in deportations from Iran and Pakistan, a delegation has been mandated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul to investigate the situation at five border crossings in the country.
Fazal Bari Fazli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of the Islamic Emirate said that the Islamic Emirate plans to create a temporary camp for those who enter the country from Pakistan.
The members of this delegation say that one of the reasons Pakistan is deporting Afghans is because of upcoming elections. This delegation is made up of representatives from the ministries of immigrants and returnees, agriculture and livestock, rural development, public health, Afghan Red Crescent, and also the disaster management ministry.
Latest News
Pakistani border forces open fire on civilians in Spin Boldak
Officials at the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province say that at 3pm on Wednesday, Pakistani border forces opened fire on civilians at the gate of Wesh-Chaman border in Spin Boldak district and injured two children and an elderly man.
Spin Boldak press officer Hafiz Haqmal said that the child’s name is Abdul Wasi son of Shah Mohammad and he is resident of Monar Chawok, Spin Boldak district.
“Pakistan forces shot the child in his arm and injured him on the hand, now his condition is stable and there is no information about the other two injured,” Haqmal said.
The reason die the shooting is not yet known but currently, the crossing is open, Haqmal added.
ADB throws WFP a lifeline of $100 million for critical food aid in Afghanistan
IEA’s defense minister condemns Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghans
World Cup captains confident of success ahead of tournament opener
Afghanistan’s agricultural exports total $2 billion in first four months of 2023
Kevin McCarthy’s wild ride as US House speaker ends in historic fall
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Tahawol: Calls for countering terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
-
Sport4 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
-
Climate Change5 days ago
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
-
Sport5 days ago
North Korean lifters smash records at Asian Games
-
World4 days ago
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan embassy in India announces it will cease operations from Oct. 1
-
Regional4 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 59 as minister blames India
-
World4 days ago
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building