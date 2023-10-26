AFDA calls on world to help Afghanistan fight malnutrition

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)

Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) officials say one of the main causes of malnutrition in the country is the lack of food security and appealed to the international community and foreign organizations to work with Afghanistan to resolve the problem.

According to AFDA, more than 200 tons of unsafe food items have been collected from different areas of Kabul city in recent days and will be destroyed.

This department stated that since the beginning of this solar year, (March), it has collected and burned 100 tons of unsafe food and more than 100 tons of low-quality medicines.

“It is more than twenty tons, these are ready to be destroyed and have been collected from different areas just from Kabul city,” said Abdulbari Omar, acting head of AFDA.

“We have destroyed almost 100 tons since the beginning of this year,” he added.

He also emphasized that the work on the establishment of food and medicine diagnostic laboratories is underway and some of these laboratories will be activated in the next three months.

Meanwhile, AFDA also instructed businessmen and investors to refrain from importing medicine and low-quality food in the country, otherwise they will face legal action.