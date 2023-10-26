WHO chief welcomes EU’s €10 million contribution for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, on Thursday welcomed the European Union’s additional €10 million contribution in aid for Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Tedros said this contribution will enable WHO and UNODC “to widen access to mental health support and drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan, including women and girls.”

This comes after the EU announced Wednesday that it will provide an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) in funding to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to advance mental health and drug use disorder services in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the EU, Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan said: “The EU feels very strongly about improving the health and well-being of the people in Afghanistan.”

“It is important that those persons who struggle with mental health and drug use disorder have access to comprehensive health services and that they are helped to reintegrate into society. That is why the EU has decided to increase our funding to our partners WHO and UNODC. With this additional funding more people in need will be reached,” Iodice said.

“The EU’s support is essential in facilitating access to mental health and drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation services for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan,” emphasized Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “This additional €10 million funding will significantly enhance our endeavors to tackle the existing mental health and drug use disorder challenges among these populations, thereby enabling us to deliver the requisite care and support they rightfully deserve.”