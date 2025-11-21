Latest News
Afghan and Indian diplomats in Kyrgyzstan discuss trade
India’s FM meets visiting Afghan Minister of Commerce in New Delhi
India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, met on Thursday with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi as part of Azizi’s multi-day visit aimed at boosting economic and transit cooperation between the two countries.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said the discussion focused on expanding trade, strengthening regional connectivity, and enhancing people-to-people ties between Kabul and New Delhi. He reiterated India’s continued support for the development and welfare of the Afghan people.
Azizi arrived in India at the official invitation of the Indian government, leading a high-level Afghan delegation on Wednesday.
During the visit, he is expected to hold meetings with senior Indian officials, including the ministers of external affairs and commerce, as well as business leaders and investors. The delegation will also visit the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition.
A key objective of the trip is to activate the untapped potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, attract greater Indian investment in Afghanistan, and advance discussions on joint industrial, transit, and trade initiatives.
Afghan officials say the visit reflects Kabul’s push to deepen economic engagement with regional partners amid efforts to expand trade routes and revive domestic industries.
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
Russia has warned that terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, are steadily expanding their influence in Afghanistan, raising concerns about regional security.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said at Security Council committee briefing, the militants are deliberately fueling tensions and attempting to position themselves as an alternative power in the country.
Nebenzia added that Daesh continues to receive foreign financing and includes fighters with battlefield experience from Syria and Iraq. He also warned that weapons left behind by Western forces could fall into the hands of militants, posing a serious threat to Afghanistan and neighboring states.
“There is a clear risk of terrorist activity spilling over to Central Asia and beyond,” he said.
The diplomat emphasized that there is a need to adopt comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and dismantle all terrorist groups, as well as to prevent the use of Afghan territory for terrorist purposes, including against other States.
Russia has repeatedly raised concern about the alleged presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed the concerns, emphasizing that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against other states.
Israeli airstrikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza, rattling ceasefire, medics say
At least 25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in a part of Gaza under Hamas control since a shaky ceasefire took effect in October, health authorities said.
The Israeli military said its forces struck Hamas targets across Gaza after members of the Palestinian militant group fired on its troops in violation of the nearly six-week-old ceasefire. No Israeli forces were injured, Reuters reported.
Hamas condemned the Israeli strikes as a dangerous escalation, and urged the United States to “honor its stated commitments and exert immediate pressure on Israel to enforce the ceasefire and halt its attacks.”
But a U.S. official, who spoke anonymously, said Hamas was aiming to break the ceasefire and not fulfill its commitment to demilitarize.
“These desperate tactics will fail,” the official said.
Medics said 10 people were killed in the Gaza City suburb of Zeitoun, two in the Shejaia suburb to the east, and the rest in two separate attacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Repeated shooting incidents have pointed to the fragility of the ceasefire. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for what both call violations of the U.S.-brokered truce, the first stage of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for a post-war Gaza.
All four attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary “yellow line” separating the areas under Israeli and Palestinian control, according to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media.
The Zeitoun attack was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities and the Khan Younis attack was on a U.N.-run club, both of which house displaced families.
The October 10 ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war has eased the conflict, enabling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to Gaza’s ruins. Israel has pulled troops back from city positions, and aid flows have increased.
But violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 305 people in strikes on Gaza since the truce, nearly half of them in one day last week when Israel retaliated for an attack on its troops.
Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire began and it has targeted scores of fighters.
Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal
Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
