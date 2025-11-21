Afghan and Indian diplomats in Kyrgyzstan discuss trade

Abdul Shukoor Haqqani, the acting ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kyrgyzstan, met with Birender Singh Yadav, India’s ambassador to the country, where the two sides discussed expanding Afghanistan–India relations, enhancing economic and trade cooperation, strengthening regional connectivity, continuing humanitarian assistance, and developing bilateral diplomatic engagement.

According to the Afghan Embassy in Bishkek, both sides described the recent visit of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister to India as an important step toward improving bilateral relations and expressed hope that the ongoing visit of Afghan commerce minister would open new avenues for strengthening trade, exports, and imports between the two countries.

The two diplomats also stressed the strategic importance of the Chabahar Port and the air corridor mechanism for expanding economic and trade cooperation, calling for further strengthening of joint collaboration in these areas.