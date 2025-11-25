Afghan commerce minister visits Turkey for ECO summit and investment talks

Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, has traveled to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish government to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting, the Ministry confirmed on Tuesday. He is accompanied by an official delegation.

During the visit, Minister Azizi will participate in the ECO ministerial sessions and attend the inauguration of the Halal 2025 Exhibition, a major international platform for halal trade, certification, and industry networking.

The event is expected to draw government officials, investors, and business leaders from across the Muslim world.

The Ministry said the trip will also provide an opportunity for Minister Azizi to meet leading figures from Turkey’s private sector to discuss trade and investment prospects in Afghanistan, including potential cooperation in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and energy.

Turkey has maintained diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, even as international recognition of the Islamic Emirate remains unresolved.

Turkish companies have historically been active in Afghanistan’s construction, aviation, and energy sectors, and Ankara has signaled interest in continued economic cooperation, particularly through regional platforms such as ECO.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)—which includes Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian states—aims to strengthen regional trade, transportation links, and economic partnerships.

Afghanistan’s participation offers a pathway to expand regional connectivity, diversify exports, and attract investment despite ongoing economic challenges at home.

Azizi’s attendance at the ECO meeting and the Halal 2025 Exhibition underscores the Islamic Emirate’s broader push to reintegrate Afghanistan into regional economic frameworks and secure new partnerships to boost trade and investment.