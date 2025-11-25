Afghanistan condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘clear violation’ of sovereignty

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of overnight Pakistani military airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Kunar, calling the attacks a serious breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and international law.

IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes were conducted on the basis of “incorrect and misleading information,” arguing that Islamabad’s actions only deepen distrust and reflect what he described as failures within Pakistan’s military leadership.

“This act of aggression achieves nothing and once again proves that improper military decisions lead only to escalation and discredit,” Mujahid said. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate has the legitimate right to defend the country’s airspace and territory, warning that “appropriate measures will be taken at the right time.”

Ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

The airstrikes mark the latest flashpoint in an already strained relationship.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to launch attacks from Afghan soil, a claim the Islamic Emirate has rejected, insisting it does not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country.

For its part, Afghanistan has frequently protested Pakistani shelling and air operations, saying they violate Afghan sovereignty and endanger civilian lives—particularly in communities living along the historically volatile Durand Line.

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent years, especially following the start of Pakistan’s mass deportation campaign targeting Afghan refugees, the closure of key crossings such as Torkham and Spin Boldak, and Islamabad’s decision to tighten trade and transit restrictions.

These measures have impacted bilateral trade, disrupted humanitarian movement, and fueled political friction.

IEA reiterates stance on territorial protection

In its latest statement, the Islamic Emirate reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Afghanistan’s citizens and its territory, calling on Pakistan to resolve security concerns through dialogue rather than unilateral military action.

Officials warned that continued violations risk destabilizing the wider region at a time when both countries face security and economic pressures.