Nine children killed in Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan’s Khost province

At least nine children and a woman were killed after a Pakistani airstrike hit the home of a local resident in Afghanistan’s Khost province, according to Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid said on Tuesday that Pakistan also conducted raids in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured.

“Last night at 12 o’clock in the Gurbuz district of Khost province, Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of civilian local resident Wilayat Khan, which martyred 9 children (5 boys and 4 girls) and one woman, and destroyed their house,” Mujahid wrote on X, sharing photos he said were from the scene.

Pakistan’s military and foreign ministry were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

The reported strikes came a day after twin suicide bombings in Peshawar killed three paramilitary personnel in Pakistan.

Tensions between the two countries have been elevated in recent months. In October, clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces left dozens dead, marking the worst violence since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan returned to power in 2021.

Although both sides agreed to a ceasefire in Doha in October, subsequent peace talks in Turkey ended without a long-term agreement.