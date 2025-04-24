Afghan delegation to participate in Iran’s international expo

(Last Updated On: )

Iranian officials have announced that a 200-member delegation, comprising Afghan government officials and private sector representatives, will attend the 7th International Exhibition of Iran’s Export Capabilities.

Officials from the Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, consider the presence of Afghan traders at this exhibition to be significant, stating that showcasing domestic products will help promote and market Afghan goods.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, said: “Economic cooperation between the private and public sectors of Afghanistan and Iran is in the interest of both countries.”

“The visit of the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate to Iran can play a vital role in expanding economic and trade exchanges between the two countries,” he added.

In addition, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that 80 booths have been allocated to Afghan traders at the exhibition, where agricultural products, precious stones, and other Afghan goods will be showcased.

Several experts also stated that Afghanistan’s participation in regional and international exhibitions is important and can lead to stronger economic ties with other countries.

This comes as Iran remains one of Afghanistan’s key economic partners, with annual trade volume between the two nations exceeding $3 billion.