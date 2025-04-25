Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan’s Wagah comes to halt as border closed

(Last Updated On: )

With Pakistan suspending all trade with India, including to and from any third country through its territory, Afghanistan’s trade with India via the Attari-Wagah border has also come to a halt.

The latest tension between Pakistan and India was triggered by the killing of 26 men at a popular tourist destination in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, in the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

Hindustan Times said on Friday that suspension of trade will affect the local economy, especially small traders and industries, whose livelihood largely depends on this trade.

Located around 28 kms from Amritsar city, this is the only permissible land route allowed for trade between India and Pakistan and crucial for imports from Afghanistan, according to the newspaper.

In August 2019, when India revoked Kashmir’s special status, Pakistan ceased all trade relations with India. The neighbouring country also barred India from exporting goods to Afghanistan, though the import of Afghan goods, such as dry fruits, remained normal, even after the Islamic Emirate took control over the country.