Latest News
Registered Afghan refugees must return by June 30 or face deportation: Pakistani official
Pakistan’s State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry has confirmed that Pakistan has set a June 30 deadline for registered Afghan nationals, including Proof of Registration (PoR) holders, to voluntarily return to Afghanistan.
“After this, he said that formal deportation procedures will begin. Afghan refugees were and remain our guests. They are being sent back with full dignity and respect,” he told Geo News.
Pakistan is currently deporting illegal immigrants and Afghan Citizen Card holders, with thousands returning to their country daily.
Meanwhile, UNHCR’s spokesperson Qaisar Khan Afridi stressed that deportations must be voluntary, not forced.
Afridi also highlighted that the UNHCR has received complaints of arrests in parts of Punjab, even involving some documented Afghan refugees.
However, Chaudhry categorically denied such incidents, stating that no such case has been officially reported and that previous allegations turned out to be fake news upon verification.
He clarified that Afghan refugees who fail to leave within the stated deadlines are not immediately deported, but are first notified, and then taken to refugee holding centres where they are provided food, shelter, security, medical aid and travel facility.
“This is a structured, humane process. There is no chaos. Our hospitality has always been there for Afghan citizens,” Chaudhry emphasised.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan’s Wagah comes to halt as border closed
With Pakistan suspending all trade with India, including to and from any third country through its territory, Afghanistan’s trade with India via the Attari-Wagah border has also come to a halt.
The latest tension between Pakistan and India was triggered by the killing of 26 men at a popular tourist destination in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, in the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.
Hindustan Times said on Friday that suspension of trade will affect the local economy, especially small traders and industries, whose livelihood largely depends on this trade.
Located around 28 kms from Amritsar city, this is the only permissible land route allowed for trade between India and Pakistan and crucial for imports from Afghanistan, according to the newspaper.
In August 2019, when India revoked Kashmir’s special status, Pakistan ceased all trade relations with India. The neighbouring country also barred India from exporting goods to Afghanistan, though the import of Afghan goods, such as dry fruits, remained normal, even after the Islamic Emirate took control over the country.
Latest News
Afghan delegation to participate in Iran’s international expo
Iranian officials have announced that a 200-member delegation, comprising Afghan government officials and private sector representatives, will attend the 7th International Exhibition of Iran’s Export Capabilities.
Officials from the Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, consider the presence of Afghan traders at this exhibition to be significant, stating that showcasing domestic products will help promote and market Afghan goods.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, said: “Economic cooperation between the private and public sectors of Afghanistan and Iran is in the interest of both countries.”
“The visit of the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate to Iran can play a vital role in expanding economic and trade exchanges between the two countries,” he added.
In addition, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that 80 booths have been allocated to Afghan traders at the exhibition, where agricultural products, precious stones, and other Afghan goods will be showcased.
Several experts also stated that Afghanistan’s participation in regional and international exhibitions is important and can lead to stronger economic ties with other countries.
This comes as Iran remains one of Afghanistan’s key economic partners, with annual trade volume between the two nations exceeding $3 billion.
Latest News
14 kms of TAPI pipeline laid inside Afghanistan, says project manager
Baganch Abdullayev, the General Director of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, on Thursday met with Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, for a report back on progress made in accelerating the pipeline-laying process of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India project in the province.
The Herat governor’s press office said in a statement that Abdullayev shared a brief report on the progress of the TAPI project with Islamjar.
According to the statement, Abdullayev said so far 14 kms of pipeline has been laid while an additional 24 kms of ground has been levelled for the pipeline.
During the meeting, the governor of Herat also welcomed the efforts of TAPI project officials in advancing the work and assured the project head of the local administration’s full support in facilitating the swift progress of the project.
Once completed, TAPI pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India.
The pipeline was completed on the Turkmenistan side in 2024, and the project is currently expanding southbound in Herat Province of Afghanistan.
Senior Russian military officer killed in car explosion near Moscow
Registered Afghan refugees must return by June 30 or face deportation: Pakistani official
Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan’s Wagah comes to halt as border closed
Palestinians establish vice presidency post, no candidate named yet
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Trending
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China
-
World4 days ago
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan-American appointed to lead US policy on Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
China invites various Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s top diplomat to visit China on Tuesday
-
Regional4 days ago
JD Vance arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi under US tariffs shadow
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum