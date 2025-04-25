Terrorist attacks in Pakistan originate from Afghanistan: Khawaja Asif

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that terrorism is being exported from Afghanistan into Pakistan. In a meeting held in response to recent Indian accusations regarding Islamabad’s role in a deadly attack in Kashmir, he stated that many terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil originate from Afghanistan and are accompanied by “clear Indian footprints.”

“Terrorism is being exported to Pakistan, and everything that originates from Afghanistan or happens in Balochistan clearly bears India’s fingerprints,” said Asif.

He emphasized that Pakistan is prepared to defend itself against any external threat, including terrorism.

He also claimed that Pakistan has been on the front lines of the fight against terrorism for years.

However, following this meeting, Asif admitted in an interview with a British media outlet that successive Pakistani governments have supported terrorist groups over the past three decades.

Following a deadly attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir, 26 tourists were killed and 17 others injured.

Meanwhile, experts believe that Afghanistan’s interests should be kept away from regional conflicts, and that the Islamic Emirate should not allow Afghanistan to become a battleground for a proxy war between India and Pakistan.

So far, the Islamic Emirate has not commented on Khawaja Asif’s remarks, but it had previously linked insecurity in Pakistan to internal issues within that country.

IEA has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.