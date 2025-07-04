Connect with us

Afghan deputy PM, Turkmen FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for Economic Affairs, on Thursday met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Azerbaijan capital Baku.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed current issues in the field of political, diplomatic and trade and economic cooperation, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Special emphasis was placed on collaboration in the energy, transport, and communications sectors. The two sides discussed the ongoing development of major regional infrastructure projects, including the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, as well as power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication networks along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) route.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of two-day 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit that started on Thursday.

 

China welcomes Russia’s recognition of IEA government

27 minutes ago

July 4, 2025

China has welcomed Russia’s recent decision to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), becoming the first country to do so.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing on Friday that Beijing supports the international community in “strengthening engagement and dialogue with the Afghan interim government.”

Mao emphasized that China encourages the global community to help address international concerns, contribute to Afghanistan’s reconstruction, support efforts against terrorism, and work towards regional peace and stability.

She noted that China and Afghanistan have “maintained normal operations in each other’s territory, playing a positive role in promoting bilateral relations,” since the IEA regained control.

China will continue to “pursue a friendly policy toward all Afghan people and support exchanges and cooperation across various fields between China and Afghanistan,” Mao said.

While only a handful of nations have formally accepted IEA-appointed ambassadors, China sent its own envoy to Kabul in September 2023.

Tehran governor announces crackdown on undocumented migrants

4 hours ago

July 4, 2025

Hossein Khosh Iqbal, the Governor of Tehran, has announced crackdown plans aimed at identifying and deporting undocumented migrants.

According to the IRNA news agency, Khosh Iqbal said that his office, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, has launched several initiatives to deal with the presence of unauthorized foreign nationals and facilitate their return to their countries of origin.

He stated that the plans focus on identifying individuals lacking legal documentation and transferring them to designated holding camps.

Khosh Iqbal also emphasized legal action against employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals, noting that under Iranian labor law, employing foreign workers without a valid work permit is illegal and subject to penalties.

He added that these efforts aim to enhance public safety, uphold citizens’ rights, and prevent potential abuses.

The governor urged Iranian citizens to report any violations or the presence of undocumented migrants to the relevant authorities.

Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran has increased significantly. 

This sharp rise in returns follows Iran’s announcement on March 20 of stricter legal residency requirements for Afghan nationals, a move that may lead to the expulsion of up to 4 million Afghans. In June alone, nearly 223,000 Afghans entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing — a significant jump from just under 86,000 in May.

Tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran have also contributed to the rise in deportations.

More countries may recognize IEA government following Russia’s lead, says Afghan official

6 hours ago

July 4, 2025

Other nations may soon follow Russia in recognizing the Islamic Emirate-led government of Afghanistan, according to Suhail Shaheen, head of the IEA’s political office in Qatar and Afghanistan’s ambassador to the country.

“We may hear some good news in the coming weeks or months,” Shaheen told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, when asked whether additional countries might recognize the IEA government following Russia’s announcement.

Shaheen’s remarks come after Russia became the first nation to officially recognize the IEA authorities since their return to power in August 2021.

The potential shift in diplomatic recognition could signal a turning point in the IEA’s efforts to gain legitimacy on the global stage.

