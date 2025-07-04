Afghan deputy PM, Turkmen FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for Economic Affairs, on Thursday met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Azerbaijan capital Baku.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed current issues in the field of political, diplomatic and trade and economic cooperation, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Special emphasis was placed on collaboration in the energy, transport, and communications sectors. The two sides discussed the ongoing development of major regional infrastructure projects, including the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, as well as power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication networks along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) route.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of two-day 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit that started on Thursday.