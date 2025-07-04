More countries may recognize IEA government following Russia’s lead, says Afghan official

Hossein Khosh Iqbal, the Governor of Tehran, has announced crackdown plans aimed at identifying and deporting undocumented migrants.

According to the IRNA news agency, Khosh Iqbal said that his office, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, has launched several initiatives to deal with the presence of unauthorized foreign nationals and facilitate their return to their countries of origin.

He stated that the plans focus on identifying individuals lacking legal documentation and transferring them to designated holding camps.

Khosh Iqbal also emphasized legal action against employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals, noting that under Iranian labor law, employing foreign workers without a valid work permit is illegal and subject to penalties.

He added that these efforts aim to enhance public safety, uphold citizens’ rights, and prevent potential abuses.

The governor urged Iranian citizens to report any violations or the presence of undocumented migrants to the relevant authorities.

Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran has increased significantly.

This sharp rise in returns follows Iran’s announcement on March 20 of stricter legal residency requirements for Afghan nationals, a move that may lead to the expulsion of up to 4 million Afghans. In June alone, nearly 223,000 Afghans entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing — a significant jump from just under 86,000 in May.

Tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran have also contributed to the rise in deportations.