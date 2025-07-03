Russia officially recognizes Islamic Emirate, Afghan Foreign Ministry says

The Afghan Foreign Ministry announced late Thursday that Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian Ambassador to Kabul, formally conveyed the decision of the Russian government during a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, stating that Moscow officially recognizes the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

The ministry quoted Zhirnov as emphasizing the significance of this decision and describing it as a historic step toward strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Russia.

During the meeting, Muttaqi also welcomed Russia’s decision and described it as the beginning of a new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement between the two countries.

Muttaqi added that this realistic decision by Russia would be remembered as a major development in the history of bilateral relations and would serve as a good example for other countries to take similar steps.

He further stated that this move would lead to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.