Russia officially recognizes Islamic Emirate, Afghan Foreign Ministry says

Muttaqi added that this realistic decision by Russia would be remembered as a major development in the history of bilateral relations and would serve as a good example for other countries to take similar steps.

2 hours ago

The Afghan Foreign Ministry announced late Thursday that Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian Ambassador to Kabul, formally conveyed the decision of the Russian government during a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, stating that Moscow officially recognizes the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

The ministry quoted Zhirnov as emphasizing the significance of this decision and describing it as a historic step toward strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Russia.

During the meeting, Muttaqi also welcomed Russia’s decision and described it as the beginning of a new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement between the two countries.

Muttaqi added that this realistic decision by Russia would be remembered as a major development in the history of bilateral relations and would serve as a good example for other countries to take similar steps.

He further stated that this move would lead to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Muttaqi meets Chinese delegation, discusses expanding China–Afghanistan ties

7 hours ago

July 3, 2025

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Zhao Chao, Deputy Secretary General of China’s Xinjiang province, in Kabul on Thursday, where they discussed further strengthening political relations between Afghanistan and China, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides also held comprehensive discussions on expanding cooperation based on mutual trust, and on assessing and developing economic, transit, and trade opportunities between Afghanistan and China’s Xinjiang province.

The statement added that Muttaqi, in line with the principles of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, emphasized the need to further expand cooperation with China.

Zhao Chao praised Afghanistan’s security situation and its strategic position in regional connectivity, and expressed readiness to explore joint projects and opportunities to expand economic relations between Xinjiang and Afghanistan.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining contact in order to enhance coordination for future cooperation.

Islamic Emirate rejects US claim that Mahmood Shah Habibi detained by intelligence

9 hours ago

July 3, 2025

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected US claims that Afghan-American businessman Mahmood Shah Habibi was arrested by the General Directorate of Intelligence.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said in a statement that the IEA had inspected all relevant authorities, following a  petition by Habibi’s family, but there was no sign he was arrested by any IEA directorate.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as a legitimate system, does not need to keep anyone suspected of a crime in custody. Previously, citizens of some countries, including the United States, who were detained for violating the laws of Afghanistan, were in constant contact with their families,” the statement said.

“The judicial authorities have publicly proceeded and an agreement has been reached with their respective countries in this regard.”

The Islamic Emirate said it has tasked a permanent committee headed by the Complaints Hearing Agency to find missing people.

The committee will jointly work with the intelligence and security agencies to find those who have disappeared.

The US has claimed that Mahmood Shah Habibi, an American businessman, was detained by the General Directorate of Intelligence in Afghanistan on August 10, 2022.

It recently announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery, and safe return of Habibi.

 

Afghanistan’s PM and Azerbaijani counterpart emphasize expansion of political and economic ties

Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.

11 hours ago

July 3, 2025

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan’s caretaker government, met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his visit to Baku for the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The high-level meeting centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, and transit sectors.

Baradar expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its official invitation and the warm welcome extended to the Afghan delegation.

According to an official statement, Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.

He also invited Azerbaijan to invest in Afghanistan’s key sectors, including oil and gas extraction, solar and wind energy production, railway network expansion, and mechanized agriculture. The Afghan official also highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining the operational status of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, describing it as a vital regional connector for boosting trade and integration.

Prime Minister Asadov, in turn, acknowledged Afghanistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage and underlined the deep religious and cultural ties between the two nations. He affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate in mining, renewable energy, water management, transportation, and technical education.

Asadov also voiced support for facilitating the transport of Afghan coal to Turkey through Azerbaijani territory. Additional pledges included expedited visa processing for Afghan businesspeople, scholarship opportunities for Afghan students, and assistance in addressing the legal cases of Afghan prisoners in Azerbaijan.

Both sides described the meeting as a promising starting point for launching practical measures aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

