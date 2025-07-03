Muttaqi meets Chinese delegation, discusses expanding China–Afghanistan ties

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Zhao Chao, Deputy Secretary General of China’s Xinjiang province, in Kabul on Thursday, where they discussed further strengthening political relations between Afghanistan and China, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides also held comprehensive discussions on expanding cooperation based on mutual trust, and on assessing and developing economic, transit, and trade opportunities between Afghanistan and China’s Xinjiang province.

The statement added that Muttaqi, in line with the principles of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, emphasized the need to further expand cooperation with China.

Zhao Chao praised Afghanistan’s security situation and its strategic position in regional connectivity, and expressed readiness to explore joint projects and opportunities to expand economic relations between Xinjiang and Afghanistan.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining contact in order to enhance coordination for future cooperation.