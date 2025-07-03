Latest News
Muttaqi meets Chinese delegation, discusses expanding China–Afghanistan ties
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Zhao Chao, Deputy Secretary General of China’s Xinjiang province, in Kabul on Thursday, where they discussed further strengthening political relations between Afghanistan and China, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, both sides also held comprehensive discussions on expanding cooperation based on mutual trust, and on assessing and developing economic, transit, and trade opportunities between Afghanistan and China’s Xinjiang province.
The statement added that Muttaqi, in line with the principles of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, emphasized the need to further expand cooperation with China.
Zhao Chao praised Afghanistan’s security situation and its strategic position in regional connectivity, and expressed readiness to explore joint projects and opportunities to expand economic relations between Xinjiang and Afghanistan.
Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining contact in order to enhance coordination for future cooperation.
Islamic Emirate rejects US claim that Mahmood Shah Habibi detained by intelligence
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected US claims that Afghan-American businessman Mahmood Shah Habibi was arrested by the General Directorate of Intelligence.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said in a statement that the IEA had inspected all relevant authorities, following a petition by Habibi’s family, but there was no sign he was arrested by any IEA directorate.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as a legitimate system, does not need to keep anyone suspected of a crime in custody. Previously, citizens of some countries, including the United States, who were detained for violating the laws of Afghanistan, were in constant contact with their families,” the statement said.
“The judicial authorities have publicly proceeded and an agreement has been reached with their respective countries in this regard.”
The Islamic Emirate said it has tasked a permanent committee headed by the Complaints Hearing Agency to find missing people.
The committee will jointly work with the intelligence and security agencies to find those who have disappeared.
The US has claimed that Mahmood Shah Habibi, an American businessman, was detained by the General Directorate of Intelligence in Afghanistan on August 10, 2022.
It recently announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery, and safe return of Habibi.
Afghanistan’s PM and Azerbaijani counterpart emphasize expansion of political and economic ties
Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan’s caretaker government, met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his visit to Baku for the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
The high-level meeting centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, and transit sectors.
Baradar expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its official invitation and the warm welcome extended to the Afghan delegation.
According to an official statement, Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.
He also invited Azerbaijan to invest in Afghanistan’s key sectors, including oil and gas extraction, solar and wind energy production, railway network expansion, and mechanized agriculture. The Afghan official also highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining the operational status of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, describing it as a vital regional connector for boosting trade and integration.
Prime Minister Asadov, in turn, acknowledged Afghanistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage and underlined the deep religious and cultural ties between the two nations. He affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate in mining, renewable energy, water management, transportation, and technical education.
Asadov also voiced support for facilitating the transport of Afghan coal to Turkey through Azerbaijani territory. Additional pledges included expedited visa processing for Afghan businesspeople, scholarship opportunities for Afghan students, and assistance in addressing the legal cases of Afghan prisoners in Azerbaijan.
Both sides described the meeting as a promising starting point for launching practical measures aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
German interior minister seeks direct migrant deportation deal with IEA
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany, he told Focus magazine in an interview.
In August, Germany resumed flying convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country, after pausing deportations following the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, with the support of what Berlin said were “key regional partners”.
Germany does not recognise the IEA government as legitimate and has no official diplomatic ties with it.
“My idea is that we make agreements directly with Afghanistan to enable repatriations,” Dobrindt said in the interview published online on Wednesday evening.
“We still need third parties to conduct talks with Afghanistan. This cannot remain a permanent solution,” added the politician from the conservative CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU.
Merz had pledged to deport people to Afghanistan and Syria, as well as halt refugee admission programmes for German agencies’ former local staff in Afghanistan and suspend family reunification as part of the conservatives’ election platform.
Migration was a pivotal issue in February’s national elections following the rise of the far right and several high-profile attacks by migrants.
In the interview, Dobrindt said Germany was also in contact with Syria – where the government has taken power following the fall of veteran leader Bashar al-Assad last December – on reaching an agreement on deporting criminals of Syrian nationality.
Syrians and Afghans are the two largest groups of asylum seekers in Germany, with 76,765 Syrians and 34,149 Afghans applying for the status in 2024, according to federal migration office figures.
