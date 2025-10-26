Afghan firm starts exporting pomegranates to Russia via Torghundi

A private Afghan company has launched the first-ever export of Kandahar pomegranates to Russia through the Torghundi border crossing in Herat province, marking a major shift in trade routes after the closure of crossings with Pakistan.

According to the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, the inaugural shipment, via Turkmenistan, includes 22 tons of pomegranates valued at $24,000. The Chamber said efforts are underway to diversify Afghanistan’s trade corridors and expand access to international markets for fresh produce.

“There is no doubt that all trade routes with Pakistan are currently closed,” said Abdul Ahad Siddiqi, head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce. “This has caused significant losses for Afghanistan’s fruit traders. Hundreds of trucks loaded with pomegranates, grapes, and tomatoes are stranded, and much of the produce has spoiled. We urge both governments to reopen the trade routes.”

The company behind the export, Kanda Fruit, said the initial shipment marks the start of a broader export drive to Russia. “This is our company’s first export truck carrying 22 tons of pomegranates,” said Abu Huraira Saeed, the firm’s director. “By the end of the season, we aim to export between 200 and 250 tons.”

Traders and exporters say that while the closure of routes with Pakistan has inflicted heavy short-term losses, it has also encouraged Afghan businesses to explore new corridors through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Central Asia.

“Exporting to Russia is beneficial for our country,” said Ali Ahmad, a Kandahar-based trader. “We must find long-term alternatives to Pakistan’s trade routes.”

Kandahar province, known for producing some of the world’s finest pomegranates, is expecting a harvest exceeding 270,000 tons this year. However, persistent border disruptions and limited cold-storage facilities have heightened fears among farmers that much of their produce could go to waste without swift action to secure reliable export routes.

The move via Torghundi is seen as a significant step toward regional trade diversification, reducing dependence on Pakistan and opening new markets for Afghan agricultural products in Russia and beyond.