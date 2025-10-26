Business
Afghan firm starts exporting pomegranates to Russia via Torghundi
A private Afghan company has launched the first-ever export of Kandahar pomegranates to Russia through the Torghundi border crossing in Herat province, marking a major shift in trade routes after the closure of crossings with Pakistan.
According to the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, the inaugural shipment, via Turkmenistan, includes 22 tons of pomegranates valued at $24,000. The Chamber said efforts are underway to diversify Afghanistan’s trade corridors and expand access to international markets for fresh produce.
“There is no doubt that all trade routes with Pakistan are currently closed,” said Abdul Ahad Siddiqi, head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce. “This has caused significant losses for Afghanistan’s fruit traders. Hundreds of trucks loaded with pomegranates, grapes, and tomatoes are stranded, and much of the produce has spoiled. We urge both governments to reopen the trade routes.”
The company behind the export, Kanda Fruit, said the initial shipment marks the start of a broader export drive to Russia. “This is our company’s first export truck carrying 22 tons of pomegranates,” said Abu Huraira Saeed, the firm’s director. “By the end of the season, we aim to export between 200 and 250 tons.”
Traders and exporters say that while the closure of routes with Pakistan has inflicted heavy short-term losses, it has also encouraged Afghan businesses to explore new corridors through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Central Asia.
“Exporting to Russia is beneficial for our country,” said Ali Ahmad, a Kandahar-based trader. “We must find long-term alternatives to Pakistan’s trade routes.”
Kandahar province, known for producing some of the world’s finest pomegranates, is expecting a harvest exceeding 270,000 tons this year. However, persistent border disruptions and limited cold-storage facilities have heightened fears among farmers that much of their produce could go to waste without swift action to secure reliable export routes.
The move via Torghundi is seen as a significant step toward regional trade diversification, reducing dependence on Pakistan and opening new markets for Afghan agricultural products in Russia and beyond.
Business
Turkmenistan aims to start gas supplies to Afghanistan via TAPI by 2027
Once operational, the pipeline is expected to boost regional connectivity, generate transit revenues for Afghanistan, and strengthen energy cooperation across South and Central Asia.
Turkmenistan plans to begin supplying natural gas to Afghanistan through the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline by early 2027, according to Muhammetmyrat Amanov, General Director of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited.
Speaking at the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025 International Conference and Exhibition, Amanov said construction on the Afghan section of the pipeline is progressing steadily. “Our plan is to complete construction work by the end of next year and begin gas supply either at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2027,” he stated.
Amanov also noted significant progress in talks with Pakistan on finalizing key agreements necessary for the project’s implementation. “We are working to secure Pakistan’s participation in signing agreements that will safeguard future investments and provide confidence to investors, financial institutions, and government agencies,” he said, adding that more than 90 percent of the negotiation process has been completed and is expected to conclude in the first half of 2026.
The TAPI project, considered a cornerstone of regional economic integration, aims to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Turkmenistan’s massive Galkynysh field. Under the project’s framework, Afghanistan will receive 5 billion cubic meters, while Pakistan and India will each receive 14 billion cubic meters.
Construction of the 214-kilometer Turkmen section of the pipeline has already been completed, while work on the 153-kilometer Afghan segment between Torghundi and Herat began in September 2024 and is currently ongoing.
Once operational, the pipeline is expected to boost regional connectivity, generate transit revenues for Afghanistan, and strengthen energy cooperation across South and Central Asia.
Business
Procurement Commission approves 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, approved 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN.
According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, the approved projects include the construction of retaining walls, canals, and inter-district connecting roads in several provinces, the building of a dormitory for Maidan Wardak Institute of Higher Education, and the completion of remaining work on electricity distribution and transmission projects in various provinces.
The statement added that these projects are being funded by the Islamic Emirate.
Business
Durand Line closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes
Durand Line closures have pushed up prices of essential goods in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with tomatoes now costing five times more in Pakistan since fighting broke out between the two South Asian neighbours this month.
Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes across the line that killed dozens on both sides in the worst fighting since the Islamic Emirate’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.
All trade and transit have been blocked since the fighting erupted, Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, told Reuters on Thursday.
“With each passing day, both sides are losing around $1 million,” he said.
Fresh fruit, vegetables, minerals, medicine, wheat, rice, sugar, meat and dairy products make up most of the $2.3 billion annual trade volume between the two countries.
The prices of tomatoes, used extensively in Pakistani cooking, have jumped by over 400% to around 600 Pakistani rupees ($2.13) per kg. Apples, which mostly come from Afghanistan, are also seeing a price surge.
“We have around 500 containers of vegetables for export daily, all of which have spoiled,” said Alokozay.
Around 5,000 containers of goods are stranded on both sides of the border, said a Pakistani official at the main Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.
He said there was already a shortage of tomatoes, apples and grapes in the market.
The Durand Line clashes were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants who attack Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate has denied the charge.
A ceasefire was agreed in talks hosted by Qatar and Turkey last weekend and is holding between the two sides, but trade remains suspended. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul.
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israel to decide which international forces in Gaza acceptable
Afghan firm starts exporting pomegranates to Russia via Torghundi
Afghanistan to send 69 athletes to Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh
Khalilzad warns Pakistan against reckless war threats toward Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
-
International Sports4 days ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team narrowly loses to Sri Lanka in Central Asian Championship
-
International Sports3 days ago
Qatar, Cape Verde and South Africa among latest teams to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkmenistan highlights TAPI pipeline as key driver of regional integration