Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’

Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday during his first visit to India, stating that the future of relations between Afghanistan and India will be “very bright.”

Muttaqi also held meetings and discussions with senior scholars and administrators of Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia.

Hundreds of students and scholars at the religious center welcomed him with enthusiasm and religious slogans.

Muttaqi said: “So far, the trip has been very good. Not only the people of Darul Uloom Deoband, but the entire community in this region came out to welcome us. I am grateful for their warm hospitality. I thank the scholars of Deoband and the people of this region for such a warm reception. In my opinion, the future of Afghanistan–India relations will be very bright.”

As part of this trip, Muttaqi is scheduled to visit the Indian city of Agra on Sunday of this week, where he will tour the Taj Mahal.

He is the highest-ranking official of the Islamic Emirate to visit India for the first time in the past four years.

During his visit, Muttaqi also met with his Indian counterpart yesterday, where India reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with and assisting the Afghan people in various areas.

This visit comes at a time when relations between Kabul and New Delhi have gained added significance amid ongoing regional tensions with Pakistan.

According to experts, the trip could also pave the way for deeper dialogue between New Delhi and Kabul on key issues such as the status of Afghan refugees, humanitarian aid, trade, and educational cooperation.

Meanwhile, India has once again sent food supplies to the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. The spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, stating that the aid is part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-affected population.