Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit to India postponed over UN sanctions
A planned visit to India by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has been called off after failure to secure a travel waiver under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, Indian media reported on Saturday.
The trip, which was scheduled for this month, was postponed after the required exemption for Muttaqi’s travel could not be obtained. If it had gone ahead, it would have marked the first ministerial-level visit from Kabul to New Delhi since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Muttaqi is among several top IEA leaders subject to travel restrictions under UNSC sanctions. Such individuals must receive special approval to travel abroad, which in this case was not granted.
At a weekly media briefing, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about reports of Muttaqi’s proposed visit but refrained from commenting directly.
“As you are aware, we have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan. India continues to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people,” he said.
“We continue to have engagements with Afghan authorities. If there is an update on this account, we will share it with you,” he said.
Earlier this year, on May 15, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Muttaqi — the highest-level contact between India and Afghanistan since the IEA’s return to power.
While India has maintained humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, New Delhi has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate.
Uzbekistan and OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s regional market integration
Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, has met with Terhi Hakala, Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to discuss Afghanistan’s integration into regional markets.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current state of cooperation on Afghan affairs and highlighted the need for continued dialogue to support the country’s stabilization and development, Trend news agency reported.
Terhi Hakala praised Uzbekistan’s active role in fostering a unified regional strategy toward Afghanistan. The discussions also covered ways to revive Afghanistan’s national economy and boost its involvement in regional trade and connectivity projects.
Held in a constructive and collaborative atmosphere, the meeting reaffirmed the joint commitment of Uzbekistan and the OSCE to deepen practical cooperation on Afghan-related issues.
The OSCE is an organization of 57 countries that includes former Cold War foes the United States and Russia as well as various countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.
US yet to approve any help following Afghanistan earthquake
Nearly a week after an earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in Afghanistan and left tens of thousands homeless, the United States has not taken the first step to authorize emergency aid, and it was unclear if it plans to help at all, Reuters reported on Saturday citing two former senior U.S. officials and a source familiar with the situation.
The lack of response by Washington to one of Afghanistan’s deadliest quakes in years underscores how President Donald Trump has forfeited decades of U.S. leadership of global disaster relief with his deep foreign aid cuts and closure of the main U.S. foreign assistance agency, said the source and the former officials.
The U.S. Agency for International Development was officially shuttered on Tuesday.
The State Department on Monday extended its “heartfelt condolences” to Afghanistan in an X post.
As of Friday, however, the State Department had not approved a declaration of humanitarian need, the first step in authorizing U.S. emergency relief, said the former officials, both of whom worked at USAID, and the third source, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.
Such a declaration is usually issued within 24 hours of a major disaster.
The sources said State Department officials had considered recommendations for U.S. disaster aid for Afghanistan. One former senior official said the White House also has considered the issue, but decided against reversing a policy of ending aid to Afghanistan.
When asked if the U.S. would provide any emergency aid to Afghanistan following the magnitude 6 quake on Sunday, which was followed by powerful aftershocks on Thursday and Friday, a State Department spokesperson said: “We have nothing further to announce at this time.”
The United States was, until this year, the largest aid donor to Afghanistan, where it fought a 20-year war that ended with a chaotic U.S. withdrawal and the Islamic Emirate’s seizure of Kabul in 2021.
But in April, the Trump administration ended virtually all aid – totaling $562 million – to Afghanistan, citing a U.S. watchdog report that humanitarian groups receiving U.S. funds had paid $10.9 million in taxes, fees, and duties to the Islamic Emirate.
Asked whether the U.S. would provide emergency relief for earthquake survivors, a White House official said, “President Trump has been consistent in ensuring aid does not land in the hands of the Taliban regime, which continues to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens.”
‘STUCK IN STORAGE’
United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said the Afghan earthquake was “the latest crisis to expose the cost of shrinking resources on vital humanitarian work.”
“Massive funding cuts have already brought essential health and nutrition services for millions to a halt; grounded aircraft, which are often the only lifeline to remote communities; and forced aid agencies to reduce their footprint,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
The Trump administration also has yet to respond to a request by the International Rescue Committee humanitarian organization to send $105,000 worth of U.S.-funded medical supplies following the first earthquake.
The materials include stethoscopes, first aid supplies, stretchers, and other essentials, said Kelly Razzouk, vice president of policy and advocacy for the IRC.
“The stocks are stuck in storage,” said Razzouk, who served on former U.S. President Joe Biden’s National Security Council. “In recent memory, I can’t remember a time when the U.S. did not respond to a crisis like this.”
The IRC needs Washington’s permission to send the equipment to Afghanistan because it had been funded by an unrelated U.S. grant that the Trump administration had since canceled.
“Beyond the loss of life, we have also seen basic infrastructure and livelihoods destroyed,” Stephen Rodriguez, the representative in Afghanistan for the U.N. Development Programme, told reporters on Friday.
He said donations of money, goods, and services have come from Britain, South Korea, Australia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and other countries.
“Far more is needed.”
Bayat Foundation and AWCC lead relief efforts for earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan
Officials from the Bayat Foundation stated that they have deployed mobile health teams, medicine, food supplies, drinking water, and tents to the affected areas.
The Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) are leading the response to the needs of earthquake-affected families in eastern Afghanistan, particularly in Kunar province, and are currently delivering essential assistance to those impacted.
Officials from the Bayat Foundation stated that they have deployed mobile health teams, medicine, food supplies, drinking water, and tents to the affected areas.
They added that these services are actively being provided to families in need.
Meanwhile, AWCC officials said the company is ensuring telecommunication services for those impacted by the quake.
They noted that a new telecom site is being activated in Noor Gul district (Mazar Dara) of Kunar province to support communication in the earthquake-hit region.
The recent earthquakes and aftershocks in eastern Afghanistan have caused severe financial losses, with the death toll reaching 2,205 and another 3,640 people injured.
