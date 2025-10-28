Afghan government issues stern warning to Pakistan after negotiations fail

Afghanistan has warned it will respond firmly to any future military strikes by Pakistan after talks in Turkey collapsed following Islamabad’s withdrawal, sources told Ariana News.

The sources said Pakistan pulled out of the negotiations and presented what the Afghan delegation regarded as “unreasonable and unacceptable” demands, including a request that Kabul recall and exert control over armed individuals alleged to be operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected.

Despite saying it remains committed to dialogue, Kabul signalled it will not tolerate further cross-border attacks. According to sources, if Pakistan conducts airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces are prepared to target Islamabad in return.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, warned in an interview with Ariana News that any attack would be met with a decisive response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others.” He added: “It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite twenty years of war… The Afghan nation has never bowed to anyone.”

The exchange comes amid a recent escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces conducted cross-border operations in Afghanistan. Diplomats and regional mediators had been attempting to defuse the crisis in Turkey; the collapse of those talks raises the risk of renewed military confrontation along the Durand Line.

Analysts caution that retaliation would further destabilize an already fragile region and underscore calls from international actors for restraint and renewed diplomacy to prevent escalation.