Afghan government launches legal framework for overseas employment
The initial phase of the program will see 700 job opportunities made available for Afghan nationals in Qatar.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has formally launched a nationwide registration initiative for overseas employment, marking a major milestone in the government’s efforts to create legal and regulated job opportunities for Afghan citizens abroad.
In a statement issued over the weekend, the Ministry announced the signing of a landmark agreement between a state-affiliated company in Qatar and private employment agencies in Afghanistan, paving the way for the deployment of Afghan workers under a state-monitored framework.
The initial phase of the program will see 700 job opportunities made available for Afghan nationals in Qatar.
The registration process for these positions will commence soon and will be directly overseen by the ministry’s Department of Labor Deployment. Officials emphasized that the process will be conducted in line with international labor standards, ensuring job security, transparency, and protection for Afghan workers abroad.
“This is a significant step toward combating illegal migration and labor exploitation,” a ministry spokesperson said. “Our priority is to provide Afghan workers with legal pathways to employment overseas, while safeguarding their rights and dignity.”
The Ministry urged citizens to engage only with officially approved recruitment centers, warning against reliance on unverified intermediaries or unauthorized agents — a common avenue for exploitation and fraud in previous years.
The new initiative aims to address rising unemployment in Afghanistan and to ensure that Afghans seeking work abroad do so through legitimate, state-sanctioned channels. Officials said the program also seeks to improve the country’s remittance inflow while offering labor protections in coordination with host nations.
Further information on eligibility requirements, application procedures, and designated recruitment centers will be released in upcoming public announcements, the Ministry added.
Afghanistan has one of the world’s youngest populations, with a growing demand for employment opportunities amid a fragile economy and ongoing humanitarian challenges. Labor migration, if properly regulated, is seen as a vital source of income and stability for many Afghan families.
This new overseas employment initiative is part of broader efforts by the Afghan government to formalize labor export policies and enhance international labor partnerships, beginning with the Gulf region.
Trump vows to help Afghan evacuees, but cable shows UAE already deporting
The internal cable, dated July 10, details a meeting between U.S. officials and a senior advisor to the UAE foreign ministry, during which Emirati authorities confirmed the return of two Afghan families
Days before U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to rescue Afghan evacuees stranded in the United Arab Emirates, Emirati officials had already begun repatriating some of them to Afghanistan and informed U.S. officials of their plans, according to a confidential U.S. State Department cable seen by Reuters.
The internal cable, dated July 10, details a meeting between U.S. officials and Salem al-Zaabi, a senior advisor to the UAE foreign ministry, during which Emirati authorities confirmed the return of two Afghan families and disclosed plans to deport the remaining 25 evacuees still housed at the Emirates Humanitarian City facility in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE agreed in 2021 to temporarily host thousands of Afghans fleeing Kabul after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover during the final phase of the U.S. military withdrawal. While more than 17,000 evacuees were eventually resettled through the UAE facility, a group of about 30 individuals remain stranded.
On Sunday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform, linking to a report on the stranded Afghans and declaring: “I will try to save them, starting right now.” But according to the State Department cable, the process of deportation was already underway — and the UAE had notified Washington of its intent to “close this chapter for good.”
In the July 10 meeting, al-Zaabi told U.S. officials that two families had already been “successfully and safely” returned to Afghanistan in early July. He added that the remaining 25 individuals would be deported by Sunday, July 20, and that the UAE would seek safety assurances from the Islamic Emirate.
While Emirati officials claimed the initial returns were voluntary, two sources familiar with the matter disputed that account, telling Reuters that Afghan families were being pressured to sign “voluntary” deportation papers or face arrest and forced removal.
The State Department, White House, and UAE government did not respond to requests for comment.
The fate of the remaining Afghans in the UAE carries wider implications, particularly for more than 1,500 Afghan men, women, and children who remain in Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar under similar circumstances.
Results of Afghanistan’s nationwide university exam announced
The results of the 1404 solar year university entrance examination were officially announced on Sunday at a ceremony attended by senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Acting Head of the National Examination Authority, reported that 100,548 students from across the country participated in this year’s exam, of whom 51,181 were admitted to higher education and semi-higher education centers.
“This year’s participation has increased by 20,000 compared to last year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among Afghanistan’s youth for education and knowledge,” Haqqani said.
Among the top scorers, Syed Musa from Kabul Province secured first place with a score of 356.5. Mohammad Nazir and Hamza, also from Kabul, achieved second and third places with scores of 356.5 and 353.5 respectively.
According to Haqqani, the enrollment capacity stands at 77,015 students for higher education institutions and 34,774 for semi-higher education institutions.
He emphasized that more than 60,000 seats remain vacant, and that 36,991 eligible candidates will be allowed to make a second choice regarding their field of study.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy to the Prime Minister, underscored the importance of conducting these exams to identify and nurture young talents. He called upon the youth to strive towards higher educational standards and contribute to the service of their people and nation.
The announcement of this year’s results comes amid continued restrictions preventing girls from participating in this critical national exam following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power. Experts warn that ongoing educational limitations on girls will not only cause psychological harm but will also impede Afghanistan’s progress and development.
Trust is key to resolving problems, Haqqani tells Pakistan’s Interior Minister
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized that trust is fundamental to solving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in Kabul on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane, Haqqani welcomed the Pakistani delegation and described the visit as a constructive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.
Haqqani also urged the Pakistani side to ensure humane treatment and improved conditions for Afghan refugees and detainees, calling for the removal of obstacles facing them.
“We are two neighboring Muslim nations with deep commonalities. There are many compelling reasons to build a strong and respectful partnership,” he said.
For his part, Minister Naqvi underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation in security and counter-narcotics efforts, and pledged to work closely with Afghanistan to address shared concerns.
Naqvi also committed to facilitating trade and travel for Afghan citizens, promising practical steps to ease challenges facing businesspeople and the general public.
