Azerbaijan-funded carpet weaving training center launched in Kabul to empower Afghan women

A new carpet weaving technical and vocational training centre was officially inaugurated on Sunday in Alauddin, Kabul, as part of a collaborative project aimed at empowering Afghan women and preserving the country’s rich artisanal heritage.

The centre is a key component of the “Enhancement of Traditional Afghan Handicrafts” initiative, which is funded by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and implemented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mission in Kabul, in cooperation with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Ayyash, Director General of the OIC Kabul Mission; Mr. Ilham Mammadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan; and Alhaj Mawlawi Ubaidullah Amin Zadah, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

The project is designed to provide vocational training in carpet weaving to Afghan women, with the goal of both expanding economic opportunities and safeguarding traditional Afghan handicrafts. The newly inaugurated centre is equipped with 20 modern weaving machines, allowing trainees to learn techniques rooted in centuries-old Afghan craft.

“This initiative reflects a shared commitment to women’s economic empowerment and the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural legacy,” said Al Ayyash during the ceremony.

Carpet weaving remains one of Afghanistan’s most vital industries, sustaining more than one million livelihoods nationwide, particularly in rural communities.

The launch of the training centre marks an important step in revitalizing the sector and supporting a new generation of skilled artisans, particularly women and youth.