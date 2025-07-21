Muslim World League Chief in Kabul for talks, pledges support, cooperation with IEA

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), arrived in Kabul on Monday for high-level meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), including Administrative Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.

In discussions with Al-Issa, Hanafi outlined what he described as the key achievements of the Islamic Emirate since its return to power in August 2021, including the establishment of nationwide security, anti-corruption measures, a general amnesty, and efforts to eliminate poppy cultivation and drug trafficking.

He also pointed to programs for the support of orphans, rehabilitation of drug addicts, and the launch of several major infrastructure and development initiatives.

Hanafi reiterated the IEA’s commitment to regional stability, emphasizing that Afghan soil would not be used to threaten the security of other nations. He underscored the Emirate’s adherence to principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Addressing the mass return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, Hanafi stressed the need for increased collaboration with both domestic and international humanitarian organizations to facilitate reintegration efforts.

On the topic of security, Hanafi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s counterterrorism operations against Daesh, claiming that the group’s networks have been dismantled and its presence significantly diminished in Afghanistan.

He called on the Muslim World League to continue supporting the Afghan people and to expand its cooperation with the Islamic Emirate during this transitional period.

In response, Secretary General Al-Issa expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and said he was pleased with the progress and stability observed during his visit. He emphasized that the Muslim World League represents the aspirations of the global Muslim community and brings together scholars and religious figures from across the Islamic world.

Al-Issa also noted the Islamic Emirate’s participation in last year’s MWL-hosted Ramadan conference, “Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought”, as a sign of engagement and dialogue.

He reaffirmed the League’s commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan, highlighting the continued involvement of its Supreme Council and the Global Islamic Fiqh Academy—one of the most prominent scholarly institutions in the Islamic world—in future cooperation.

Dr. Al-Issa concluded by offering prayers for the success and guidance of Afghanistan’s leadership and pledged the League’s continued engagement with the Afghan people.