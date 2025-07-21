Drop in Afghan returnees from Iran reported amid improved border assistance efforts

Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan in the past 24 hours via the Islam Qala crossing in Herat and the Silk Bridge crossing in Nimroz, marking a drop in returnees against the daily rate for the past few weeks.

According to the High Commission for Refugees of the Islamic Emirate, this figure of 12,000 included more than 2,000 families.

Officials report that while the daily number of returnees has dropped compared to recent weeks, humanitarian response mechanisms at key border points have improved considerably.

At Islam Qala alone, over 10,000 individuals reportedly crossed the border within a single day. Local authorities credit enhanced coordination and the activation of multiple relief committees for the more organized delivery of aid.

“The process is becoming more structured, and support mechanisms are now better aligned with the needs of returnees,” a Herat provincial official stated. Afghan security forces have also been deployed to manage border operations and ensure that aid is distributed in a safe and orderly manner.

In addition to the government’s response, local charities have expanded their services at the Islam Qala crossing, providing not only food but also essential health care to newly arrived families. International organizations, Afghan NGOs, and government agencies are collaborating closely to deliver immediate assistance.

Despite these improvements, many returnees continue to voice concerns about their treatment during deportation.

Several individuals allege they were mistreated by Iranian authorities and received no humanitarian support while in transit. Some reported extortion and abuse before reaching the Afghan border.

In an effort to address these issues and enhance bilateral coordination, Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar recently visited Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province. During the visit, he toured several migrant holding facilities and engaged with Iranian officials on improving conditions for Afghan nationals facing deportation.

Iran has been expelling large numbers of undocumented Afghan migrants in recent months, citing economic and security concerns. Since the beginning of 2025, over a million Afghans have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—placing immense pressure on Afghanistan’s limited absorption capacity.

The returnees often face difficult circumstances, including lack of shelter, employment, and access to healthcare. While humanitarian support has scaled up, gaps in long-term reintegration efforts remain a pressing challenge.

The recent decline in return numbers and improved assistance at border points suggest a more coordinated and stable approach may be emerging—at least in the immediate term.