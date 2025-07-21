Latest News
Drop in Afghan returnees from Iran reported amid improved border assistance efforts
Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan in the past 24 hours via the Islam Qala crossing in Herat and the Silk Bridge crossing in Nimroz, marking a drop in returnees against the daily rate for the past few weeks.
According to the High Commission for Refugees of the Islamic Emirate, this figure of 12,000 included more than 2,000 families.
Officials report that while the daily number of returnees has dropped compared to recent weeks, humanitarian response mechanisms at key border points have improved considerably.
At Islam Qala alone, over 10,000 individuals reportedly crossed the border within a single day. Local authorities credit enhanced coordination and the activation of multiple relief committees for the more organized delivery of aid.
“The process is becoming more structured, and support mechanisms are now better aligned with the needs of returnees,” a Herat provincial official stated. Afghan security forces have also been deployed to manage border operations and ensure that aid is distributed in a safe and orderly manner.
In addition to the government’s response, local charities have expanded their services at the Islam Qala crossing, providing not only food but also essential health care to newly arrived families. International organizations, Afghan NGOs, and government agencies are collaborating closely to deliver immediate assistance.
Despite these improvements, many returnees continue to voice concerns about their treatment during deportation.
Several individuals allege they were mistreated by Iranian authorities and received no humanitarian support while in transit. Some reported extortion and abuse before reaching the Afghan border.
In an effort to address these issues and enhance bilateral coordination, Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar recently visited Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province. During the visit, he toured several migrant holding facilities and engaged with Iranian officials on improving conditions for Afghan nationals facing deportation.
Iran has been expelling large numbers of undocumented Afghan migrants in recent months, citing economic and security concerns. Since the beginning of 2025, over a million Afghans have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—placing immense pressure on Afghanistan’s limited absorption capacity.
The returnees often face difficult circumstances, including lack of shelter, employment, and access to healthcare. While humanitarian support has scaled up, gaps in long-term reintegration efforts remain a pressing challenge.
The recent decline in return numbers and improved assistance at border points suggest a more coordinated and stable approach may be emerging—at least in the immediate term.
Latest News
Chinese oil deal cancelled, Afghan experts take over Amu Darya fields
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan has confirmed that oil extraction in the Amu Darya basin continues without interruption, now under the management of Afghan engineers, following the recent termination of a contract with the Chinese company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co. (CAPEIC).
According to the ministry, Afghan technical teams have stepped in to lead the operations using local expertise, ensuring the extraction process remains on track despite the withdrawal of China’s support.
“We have sufficient capacity in the extraction sector,” said Humayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. “Our Afghan engineers are leading the work wherever possible. If the need arises, we are open to partnering with foreign or private companies. However, there has been no formal interest in transferring operations to the private sector so far.”
The ministry had previously announced that the contract with CAPEIC—signed in 2023 with a pledged investment of $150 million in the first year and a projected $540 million over three years—was canceled due to repeated violations of contractual terms. Despite the termination, officials stress that extraction activities at the Qashqari oil field and other sites have not been disrupted.
The Afghanistan Crude Oil Refinery Union also reported that work at the Qashqari field is proceeding smoothly under domestic leadership.
“We call for training and the development of new capacities so that we can utilize domestic resources and workforce in oil-rich regions across the country. This can play a significant role in achieving economic self-sufficiency and boosting domestic production,” said Zabihullah Nazari, the union’s deputy head.
Economic analysts view this shift toward domestic control as a potential turning point for Afghanistan’s resource sector. Experts say leveraging local capacity in oil and gas can reduce reliance on foreign companies, foster national resilience, and contribute to long-term sustainable development.
Latest News
Muslim World League Chief in Kabul for talks, pledges support, cooperation with IEA
Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), arrived in Kabul on Monday for high-level meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), including Administrative Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.
In discussions with Al-Issa, Hanafi outlined what he described as the key achievements of the Islamic Emirate since its return to power in August 2021, including the establishment of nationwide security, anti-corruption measures, a general amnesty, and efforts to eliminate poppy cultivation and drug trafficking.
He also pointed to programs for the support of orphans, rehabilitation of drug addicts, and the launch of several major infrastructure and development initiatives.
Hanafi reiterated the IEA’s commitment to regional stability, emphasizing that Afghan soil would not be used to threaten the security of other nations. He underscored the Emirate’s adherence to principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
Addressing the mass return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, Hanafi stressed the need for increased collaboration with both domestic and international humanitarian organizations to facilitate reintegration efforts.
On the topic of security, Hanafi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s counterterrorism operations against Daesh, claiming that the group’s networks have been dismantled and its presence significantly diminished in Afghanistan.
He called on the Muslim World League to continue supporting the Afghan people and to expand its cooperation with the Islamic Emirate during this transitional period.
In response, Secretary General Al-Issa expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and said he was pleased with the progress and stability observed during his visit. He emphasized that the Muslim World League represents the aspirations of the global Muslim community and brings together scholars and religious figures from across the Islamic world.
Al-Issa also noted the Islamic Emirate’s participation in last year’s MWL-hosted Ramadan conference, “Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought”, as a sign of engagement and dialogue.
He reaffirmed the League’s commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan, highlighting the continued involvement of its Supreme Council and the Global Islamic Fiqh Academy—one of the most prominent scholarly institutions in the Islamic world—in future cooperation.
Dr. Al-Issa concluded by offering prayers for the success and guidance of Afghanistan’s leadership and pledged the League’s continued engagement with the Afghan people.
Latest News
Azerbaijan-funded carpet weaving training center launched in Kabul to empower Afghan women
The project is designed to provide vocational training in carpet weaving to Afghan women, with the goal of both expanding economic opportunities and safeguarding traditional Afghan handicrafts.
A new carpet weaving technical and vocational training centre was officially inaugurated on Sunday in Alauddin, Kabul, as part of a collaborative project aimed at empowering Afghan women and preserving the country’s rich artisanal heritage.
The centre is a key component of the “Enhancement of Traditional Afghan Handicrafts” initiative, which is funded by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and implemented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mission in Kabul, in cooperation with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA).
The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Ayyash, Director General of the OIC Kabul Mission; Mr. Ilham Mammadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan; and Alhaj Mawlawi Ubaidullah Amin Zadah, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.
The project is designed to provide vocational training in carpet weaving to Afghan women, with the goal of both expanding economic opportunities and safeguarding traditional Afghan handicrafts. The newly inaugurated centre is equipped with 20 modern weaving machines, allowing trainees to learn techniques rooted in centuries-old Afghan craft.
“This initiative reflects a shared commitment to women’s economic empowerment and the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural legacy,” said Al Ayyash during the ceremony.
Carpet weaving remains one of Afghanistan’s most vital industries, sustaining more than one million livelihoods nationwide, particularly in rural communities.
The launch of the training centre marks an important step in revitalizing the sector and supporting a new generation of skilled artisans, particularly women and youth.
Chinese oil deal cancelled, Afghan experts take over Amu Darya fields
At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus
Drop in Afghan returnees from Iran reported amid improved border assistance efforts
Muslim World League Chief in Kabul for talks, pledges support, cooperation with IEA
Afghanistan, Iran advance ties with new economic, trade agreements
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Syria’s interim president says protecting Druze a ‘priority’
-
Latest News4 days ago
High-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan expected in Kabul for talks and railway agreement
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump set to visit Pakistan in September, reports say
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Kabul for signing of railway agreement
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan–Tajikistan trade grows by 31 percent
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
-
Sport2 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran defends deportation of Afghan refugees