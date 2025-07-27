Latest News
Afghan, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call to discuss refugees, Gaza crisis, and bilateral relations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Iran.
The call focused on key bilateral issues, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran.
During the discussion, Muttaqi described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “critical” and urged influential Islamic countries to fulfill their responsibilities toward the oppressed people of Gaza. He emphasized the need to end the widespread hunger and acts of genocide being inflicted upon the people by the Israeli regime.
Muttaqi also expressed deep concern over the continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran. He called for a gradual and dignified approach to repatriation, stressing the importance of preserving the refugees’ dignity and rights throughout the process.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi assured his Afghan counterpart that Iran is committed to managing the repatriation of Afghan nationals in a phased and respectful manner, ensuring that their rights are protected.
Regarding the situation in Gaza, Araghchi stated that a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be convened to discuss practical solutions to end the crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.
This conversation comes at a time when relations between Afghanistan and Iran are navigating a sensitive phase, with the refugee issue emerging as one of the central challenges between the two neighboring countries.
Kabul to host trilateral meeting on Afghan refugees as UN steps up support efforts
A high-level trilateral meeting on the situation of Afghan refugees is set to be held soon in Kabul, according to Arafat Jamal, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Afghanistan.
The announcement came during a meeting between Jamal and Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs and acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Jamal said the UN is working to intensify efforts to mobilize financial resources to support Afghan refugees, particularly those currently residing in neighboring countries.
He confirmed that Iranian officials have expressed their willingness to take part in a technical trilateral dialogue involving Afghanistan, Iran, and UNHCR.
The upcoming meeting in Kabul will aim to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees living in Iran and explore collaborative solutions to ensure their protection and reintegration.
Jamal also announced plans for a broader multilateral conference to be held in Qatar. That forum is expected to bring together representatives from international humanitarian organizations and Afghan authorities to boost funding commitments and enhance coordinated support for displaced Afghans.
Minister Abdul Kabir welcomed both initiatives and underscored the importance of the trilateral meeting in resolving returnee-related challenges. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s previous commitment to hosting and actively engaging in the dialogue.
Afghanistan is witnessing one of the world’s largest refugee return crises. According to UNHCR and humanitarian agencies, more than 1.4 million Afghans have returned so far in 2025 — primarily from Iran and Pakistan — with the total figure since September 2023 exceeding three million.
The returns have accelerated rapidly in recent weeks. On July 1 alone, over 43,000 Afghans crossed back into the country from Iran, marking a new daily record. Many of the returns are involuntary, driven by deportations and legal pressures in host countries.
The humanitarian response capacity inside Afghanistan is under severe strain. Most returnees arrive with no housing, employment, or documentation, and require immediate assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and reintegration support. Humanitarian agencies report that the available emergency cash aid has plummeted from around $2,000 per family in 2023 to just $150 in 2025, due to funding shortfalls.
The UN’s humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan is currently only 22% funded, and UNHCR’s specific refugee response is just 28% funded, making it difficult to meet the needs of new arrivals.
Women and children comprise a significant proportion of returnees, with 25% of deportees under 18, and many households headed by women facing additional vulnerabilities. Many returnees lack official Afghan identification documents (tazkira), preventing them from accessing public services and aid programs.
A recent UN report published on July 24 further raised concerns, documenting cases of arbitrary detention, torture, and threats to personal security against some returnees, particularly individuals affiliated with the former government, security forces, media, or civil society.
Given these challenges, the upcoming meetings in Kabul and Qatar are being closely watched as crucial forums to promote coordinated regional responses, increase international funding, and ensure protection and sustainable reintegration of Afghan returnees.
With millions of Afghans displaced across the region and inside the country, stakeholders hope the upcoming talks will pave the way for more structured, cooperative responses to the crisis.
Afghan envoy meets Belarusian ambassador in Ashgabat to discuss bilateral cooperation
Fazl Mohammad Saber, Chargé d’Affaires of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan, held a diplomatic meeting with Stanislav Chepurnoy, the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan, to discuss avenues for strengthening political and economic cooperation between the two countries.
According to a statement released by the Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat, the meeting focused on expanding bilateral relations, encouraging investment opportunities in Afghanistan, and promoting the exchange of official delegations.
Both parties emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and sustained collaboration to serve mutual interests.
The talks come as part of the Islamic Emirate’s broader foreign policy approach aimed at enhancing diplomatic engagement and attracting international investment to support Afghanistan’s economic recovery and infrastructure development.
Fazl Mohammad Saber has previously met with Turkmen government officials and representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations, to advocate for key regional initiatives such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, cross-border railway networks, and expanded trade routes.
Belarus, which has established strong economic ties with Central Asian nations including Turkmenistan, is looking to increase its footprint in the region. The meeting in Ashgabat may pave the way for new commercial partnerships and investment opportunities between Belarus and Afghanistan, particularly in areas such as energy, transport, and industrial development.
As the Islamic Emirate continues its outreach to regional and global partners, it has prioritized infrastructure, connectivity, and trade as cornerstones of its economic diplomacy agenda.
Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals
Rawalpindi police have been directed to intensify efforts against undocumented Afghan nationals residing or working in the district, following concerns over lax enforcement of immigration policies.
The City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi has issued orders to the superintendents of police in the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions, instructing them to launch a coordinated crackdown in accordance with the federal government’s repatriation policy.
All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to detain Afghan nationals who lack valid documentation, including visa overstayers, individuals without legal proof of stay, holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), and UNHCR token holders. Detainees are to be transferred to a designated holding center at Government Associate College, where arrangements will be made for their repatriation.
The CPO expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and performance of local police stations in implementing earlier directives, urging SHOs to utilize all available resources and submit daily compliance reports directly to his office.
In parallel, search and verification operations have been ongoing across various areas of the district, with police teams focusing particularly on residents in rented properties and informal settlements to identify undocumented individuals.
The crackdown reflects a broader national effort to regulate undocumented migration and address security concerns tied to unregistered foreign nationals, particularly in urban centers like Rawalpindi.
