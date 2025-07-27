Kabul to host trilateral meeting on Afghan refugees as UN steps up support efforts

A high-level trilateral meeting on the situation of Afghan refugees is set to be held soon in Kabul, according to Arafat Jamal, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Afghanistan.

The announcement came during a meeting between Jamal and Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs and acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Jamal said the UN is working to intensify efforts to mobilize financial resources to support Afghan refugees, particularly those currently residing in neighboring countries.

He confirmed that Iranian officials have expressed their willingness to take part in a technical trilateral dialogue involving Afghanistan, Iran, and UNHCR.

The upcoming meeting in Kabul will aim to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees living in Iran and explore collaborative solutions to ensure their protection and reintegration.

Jamal also announced plans for a broader multilateral conference to be held in Qatar. That forum is expected to bring together representatives from international humanitarian organizations and Afghan authorities to boost funding commitments and enhance coordinated support for displaced Afghans.

Minister Abdul Kabir welcomed both initiatives and underscored the importance of the trilateral meeting in resolving returnee-related challenges. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s previous commitment to hosting and actively engaging in the dialogue.

Afghanistan is witnessing one of the world’s largest refugee return crises. According to UNHCR and humanitarian agencies, more than 1.4 million Afghans have returned so far in 2025 — primarily from Iran and Pakistan — with the total figure since September 2023 exceeding three million.

The returns have accelerated rapidly in recent weeks. On July 1 alone, over 43,000 Afghans crossed back into the country from Iran, marking a new daily record. Many of the returns are involuntary, driven by deportations and legal pressures in host countries.

The humanitarian response capacity inside Afghanistan is under severe strain. Most returnees arrive with no housing, employment, or documentation, and require immediate assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and reintegration support. Humanitarian agencies report that the available emergency cash aid has plummeted from around $2,000 per family in 2023 to just $150 in 2025, due to funding shortfalls.

The UN’s humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan is currently only 22% funded, and UNHCR’s specific refugee response is just 28% funded, making it difficult to meet the needs of new arrivals.

Women and children comprise a significant proportion of returnees, with 25% of deportees under 18, and many households headed by women facing additional vulnerabilities. Many returnees lack official Afghan identification documents (tazkira), preventing them from accessing public services and aid programs.

A recent UN report published on July 24 further raised concerns, documenting cases of arbitrary detention, torture, and threats to personal security against some returnees, particularly individuals affiliated with the former government, security forces, media, or civil society.

Given these challenges, the upcoming meetings in Kabul and Qatar are being closely watched as crucial forums to promote coordinated regional responses, increase international funding, and ensure protection and sustainable reintegration of Afghan returnees.

With millions of Afghans displaced across the region and inside the country, stakeholders hope the upcoming talks will pave the way for more structured, cooperative responses to the crisis.