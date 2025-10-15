Latest News
Afghan Journalist killed in Afghan-Pakistani border clashes in Khost
Abdul Ghafour Abid, a journalist for National Radio and Television of Paktia, was killed in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province while covering clashes between Islamic Emirate forces and Pakistani troops along the border on Wednesday morning.
According to RTA Dari News, Tawab Arman, the Director of Radio Broadcasts and his driver were also injured in the incident.
Abid’s body has been transferred from Khost to Paktia province.
Kyrgyzstan sends doctors and supplies to Pamir region of Afghanistan
A delegation from Kyrgyzstan personally delivered the supplies, which included essential medical and veterinary equipment, and conducted extensive on-site health services.
In a humanitarian effort ordered by President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has delivered critical medical, humanitarian, and veterinary aid to ethnic Kyrgyz communities living in the remote Pamir region of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province.
The aid mission, organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Labor, focused on supporting residents in this isolated high-altitude area, where access to basic health services is scarce.
A delegation from Kyrgyzstan personally delivered the supplies, which included essential medical and veterinary equipment, and conducted extensive on-site health services.
A team of Kyrgyz medical professionals — including cardiologists, dentists, and a gynecologist — examined over 765 people, among them 187 women and 207 children. Alongside treatment, the specialists provided training and consultations on infectious disease prevention and general health education, aiming to strengthen local health awareness.
Kyrgyz officials emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to the welfare of ethnic Kyrgyz populations abroad, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach regions like the Afghan Pamirs.
Khalilzad says India’s warm welcome of Muttaqi deeply unsettles Pakistan
He went on to state that Afghanistan and Pakistan should turn to diplomacy to preclude the continuation of the recent attacks and counter-attacks and avoid escalation.
Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has said that India’s cordial reception of Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has sparked unease in Pakistan and anger among ISIS-Khorasan (Daesh) militants.
In a post on X, Khalilzad said Muttaqi received an exceptionally warm welcome from Indian scholars, administrators, and students at a prominent Deobandi Islamic seminary, during his visit to India this week. He noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the Islamic Emirate minister’s reception was “deeply unsettling” for Pakistani officials and their allies, given Islamabad’s long-standing influence over Afghan affairs and its own tense relations with New Delhi.
Khalilzad added that the event not only caused diplomatic discomfort in Pakistan but also provoked fury within ISIS-K, which views any engagement between the Islamic Emirate and non-Muslim governments as betrayal. According to Khalilzad, the group recently released a 12-minute audio message condemning the IEA for “collaborating with Hindus and Christians against true Muslims.”
“That’s quite an insult to the 200 million Muslims of India,” he added.
He went on to state that Afghanistan and Pakistan should turn to diplomacy to preclude the continuation of the recent attacks and counter-attacks and avoid escalation.
“Siding with ISIS-K would not be a smart move for Pakistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan should cooperate against ISIS-K,” he said, adding that the “USA can and should assist.”
Muttaqi’s visit to India — his first since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 — marks a significant moment in Kabul-New Delhi relations, as India cautiously reengages with Afghanistan. His meetings have reportedly included religious scholars, political figures, and diplomatic representatives, focusing on regional stability, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.
India, which evacuated its embassy staff after the Islamic Emirate takeover, has since maintained limited diplomatic contact with Kabul through its technical mission in the capital, signaling a pragmatic approach to the new Afghan authorities.
Analysts say Muttaqi’s trip indicates a potential thaw between the two sides and reflects India’s growing interest in countering extremist threats while protecting its investments and development projects in Afghanistan.
The visit, however, comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan, which has seen escalating border tensions with the Islamic Emirate government and increasing attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a group Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering.
IEA forces recapture Spin Boldak gate after fierce clashes; heavy losses reported for Pakistani troops
Mohammad Ali Haqmal, the spokesperson for Spin Boldak district, confirmed that fighting has now subsided following a ceasefire request from Pakistan.
Heavy fighting erupted along the Spin Boldak–Chaman border early Wednesday, as Afghan and Pakistani forces clashed in one of the most intense cross-border confrontations in recent months.
According to local sources, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces successfully recaptured the Spin Boldak gate from Pakistani control following hours of sustained combat that left several soldiers and civilians dead or wounded.
The clashes began around 4 am, when Pakistani troops reportedly launched an assault near the border crossing in Kandahar province’s Spin Boldak district. Afghan security units stationed in the area responded immediately, engaging in heavy gunfire and artillery exchanges that continued for several hours.
By mid-morning, Afghan forces had regained full control of the Spin Boldak gate — a critical border post connecting Afghanistan’s Kandahar province with Pakistan’s Balochistan region — after inflicting what sources described as “significant casualties” on Pakistani forces.
Mohammad Ali Haqmal, the spokesperson for Spin Boldak district, confirmed that fighting has now subsided following a ceasefire request from Pakistan.
“Afghan security forces stood firm with high morale against the attacks,” Haqmal told Ariana News. “After suffering heavy losses, the Pakistani side requested a ceasefire. Our forces now have complete control over the Spin Boldak crossing.”
Local health officials said that several civilians — including women and children — were caught in the crossfire, with casualties reported on both sides of the border. Medical teams have been dispatched to assist the wounded, while authorities are working to assess the full scale of the damage.
Security officials said reinforcements from Kandahar city and neighboring districts were deployed to secure the border area and prevent further escalation. Witnesses in Spin Boldak reported seeing military convoys moving toward the front line throughout the morning as tensions remained high.
The Spin Boldak–Chaman crossing is one of Afghanistan’s busiest border points, serving as a key artery for trade and the movement of people between the two countries. Its control carries both economic and symbolic weight, particularly amid deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
Tensions have sharply escalated in recent weeks following repeated border incidents, airspace violations, and mutual accusations of harboring militants. Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of conducting unprovoked cross-border attacks and airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces, while Islamabad alleges that armed groups have staged attacks inside Pakistan from Afghan territory.
Wednesday’s confrontation marks a serious flare-up in a relationship already strained by border disputes and growing mistrust. Analysts say the fighting reflects a shift in the IEA’s posture — signaling a willingness to respond militarily to any perceived violations of Afghan sovereignty.
“The recapture of the Spin Boldak gate is not just a tactical win but a political message,” said an Afghan security analyst based in Kandahar. “It shows that the Islamic Emirate is asserting control and will no longer tolerate Pakistani incursions or pressure.”
As of late-morning Wednesday, the situation remained tense but calm, with both sides reportedly maintaining communication through local commanders to prevent further escalation. Residents, however, expressed concern that the fragile ceasefire could break down at any moment.
Spin Boldak has historically been a flashpoint between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with periodic clashes over territorial demarcation and control of border crossings. The latest violence adds to a growing list of confrontations that threaten to destabilize an already volatile frontier region.
While neither side has released official casualty figures, local sources claim that Pakistani forces sustained heavy losses during the battle. Afghan officials have so far refrained from confirming specific numbers.
The IEA’s Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a formal statement, but officials in Kandahar emphasized that Afghan forces remain on high alert and ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity “against any external aggression.”
