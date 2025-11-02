Latest News
Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation and regional developments
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a phone call with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on Sunday discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional developments, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
During the call, Muttaqi highlighted that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan prioritizes diplomacy and mutual understanding in regional affairs, seeking relations with all neighboring countries based on respect, non-interference, and constructive engagement. He said that Kabul’s positive engagement with regional states such as Uzbekistan reflects the Afghan government’s commitment to stability, economic cooperation, and regional consensus.
Foreign Minister Saidov praised Afghanistan’s constructive approach and efforts toward regional peace and stability. He reiterated Uzbekistan’s belief that regional stability is a shared responsibility and should be pursued through dialogue, economic cooperation, and mutual trust rather than interference.
Latest News
Afghan envoy in Kyrgyzstan meets Chinese ambassador for talks on cooperation
Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, Head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, had a meeting with Liu Jiangping, China’s Ambassador to Bishkek, to discuss bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations.
According to a statement from the Afghan Embassy, both sides also engaged in comprehensive discussions on regional security, ways to enhance peace and stability, and measures to increase mutual trust and cooperation.
Ambassador Liu described Afghanistan as a historically significant country in the region and emphasized that its stability and development are vital for the security and progress of the entire region. He further highlighted China’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with Afghanistan across various sectors.
In response, Abdul Shakoor Haqqani appreciated China’s positive stance toward Afghanistan and assured that the Islamic Emirate will continue its efforts to promote regional stability and mutual cooperation.
Latest News
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
The latest medical aid underscores India’s longstanding partnership with Afghanistan and its ongoing support in humanitarian and developmental areas.
India has delivered more than 16 tonnes of medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed on Sunday.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil said the supplies will directly support Afghanistan’s National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme, improving the country’s ability to manage outbreaks of these widespread and potentially deadly infections.
In a statement shared on X, Zaman described the shipment as a “significant gesture of humanitarian assistance” from India, noting that the donation reflects “India’s continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and strengthening cooperation in public health and disease prevention.”
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health expressed gratitude for the Indian government’s timely support, calling the donation an important step toward improving public health infrastructure and ensuring disease control in high-risk areas. “These medicines and diagnostic kits represent a crucial step toward effective disease control, especially in vulnerable and high-risk communities,” Zaman said.
The latest medical aid underscores India’s longstanding partnership with Afghanistan and its ongoing support in humanitarian and developmental areas. By providing essential health supplies, India continues to position itself as a reliable partner in promoting health and stability in the region.
The shipment follows the October visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, where he met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The two discussed cooperation in public health, trade, and regional stability. During the visit, Jaishankar also announced the handover of five ambulances and additional food supplies to Afghanistan for earthquake-affected communities.
This latest donation builds on India’s broader humanitarian outreach to Afghanistan, reaffirming New Delhi’s role in supporting the Afghan people through critical health and development initiatives.
Latest News
Imports via Khaf–Herat railway rise fivefold compared to last year
Local officials in Herat say that up to 2,000 tons of commercial goods, particularly cement and tiles are imported daily through this railway line into the Rozanak station in Herat.
At present, the Khaf–Herat railway plays an important role in transporting commercial goods.
Last week, for the first time, a shipment of diesel fuel was also imported via this railway into Rozanak station. It is expected that a second shipment of oil will arrive in Herat through the same route later this week.
Mohammad Akbar Kargar, responsible for organizing the programs of the Roznak station of the Herat- Khaf railway, said: “In previous years, we handled around 10,000 tons or 5,000 tons a month. Now our imports exceed 50,000 tons.”
The unloading of goods at Rozanak station continues daily. Most of the imports consist of cement, tiles, iron, petroleum products, and construction materials, which arrive in Herat via this rail line.
Mohammad Bashir Seerat, head of Herat’s Industry and Commerce Department, said: “Our imports and exports should be conducted through this railway. The problems we face at our border ports in export and import include a shortage of trucks, high costs, and lengthy administrative procedures. For that reason, this is the only route that helps simplify the process in this sector.”
Meanwhile, sufficient facilities and infrastructure have not yet been established at the Rozanak station. Standard installations are needed for unloading petroleum products, and more equipment and infrastructure are also required for handling other commercial goods. Currently, hundreds of people are employed along this railway.
Afghan envoy in Kyrgyzstan meets Chinese ambassador for talks on cooperation
Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation and regional developments
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked
-
Latest News3 days ago
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects