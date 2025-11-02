Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation and regional developments

India has delivered more than 16 tonnes of medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil said the supplies will directly support Afghanistan’s National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme, improving the country’s ability to manage outbreaks of these widespread and potentially deadly infections.

In a statement shared on X, Zaman described the shipment as a “significant gesture of humanitarian assistance” from India, noting that the donation reflects “India’s continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and strengthening cooperation in public health and disease prevention.”

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health expressed gratitude for the Indian government’s timely support, calling the donation an important step toward improving public health infrastructure and ensuring disease control in high-risk areas. “These medicines and diagnostic kits represent a crucial step toward effective disease control, especially in vulnerable and high-risk communities,” Zaman said.

The latest medical aid underscores India’s longstanding partnership with Afghanistan and its ongoing support in humanitarian and developmental areas. By providing essential health supplies, India continues to position itself as a reliable partner in promoting health and stability in the region.

The shipment follows the October visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, where he met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The two discussed cooperation in public health, trade, and regional stability. During the visit, Jaishankar also announced the handover of five ambulances and additional food supplies to Afghanistan for earthquake-affected communities.

This latest donation builds on India’s broader humanitarian outreach to Afghanistan, reaffirming New Delhi’s role in supporting the Afghan people through critical health and development initiatives.