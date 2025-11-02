Afghan envoy in Kyrgyzstan meets Chinese ambassador for talks on cooperation

Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, Head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, had a meeting with Liu Jiangping, China’s Ambassador to Bishkek, to discuss bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations.

According to a statement from the Afghan Embassy, both sides also engaged in comprehensive discussions on regional security, ways to enhance peace and stability, and measures to increase mutual trust and cooperation.

Ambassador Liu described Afghanistan as a historically significant country in the region and emphasized that its stability and development are vital for the security and progress of the entire region. He further highlighted China’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with Afghanistan across various sectors.

In response, Abdul Shakoor Haqqani appreciated China’s positive stance toward Afghanistan and assured that the Islamic Emirate will continue its efforts to promote regional stability and mutual cooperation.