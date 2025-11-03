Over 350 dead and injured as powerful earthquake hits northern Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake late Sunday night shook northern Afghanistan, causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in Samangan and Balkh provinces.

According to initial reports, more than 20 people were killed and over 200 others injured in Samangan province. Meanwhile, sources in Balkh confirm that at least eight people lost their lives and more than 110 were injured as a result of the tremor.

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in Khulm district of Samangan province, where local officials say over 70 houses have been destroyed.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was in the eastern Hindu Kush mountain range.

Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue in remote areas. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assist those affected and provide urgent medical and humanitarian support.

Full emergency response after last night’s earthquake in Northern Afghanistan

Sharafat Zaman Amarikhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said that at least 20 people have died and more than 320 injured in last night’s powerful earthquake in Samangan and Balkh provinces.

He added that medical teams have reached the affected areas, and the Ministry has ordered all nearby hospitals to remain on full alert to treat the wounded.

Health workers and rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to save lives and support affected families across the region.