Over 350 dead and injured as powerful earthquake hits northern Afghanistan

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in Khulm district of Samangan province, where local officials say over 70 houses have been destroyed.

9 hours ago

A powerful earthquake late Sunday night shook northern Afghanistan, causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in Samangan and Balkh provinces.

According to initial reports, more than 20 people were killed and over 200 others injured in Samangan province. Meanwhile, sources in Balkh confirm that at least eight people lost their lives and more than 110 were injured as a result of the tremor.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was in the eastern Hindu Kush mountain range.

Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue in remote areas. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assist those affected and provide urgent medical and humanitarian support.

Full emergency response after last night’s earthquake in Northern Afghanistan

Sharafat Zaman Amarikhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said that at least 20 people have died and more than 320 injured in last night’s powerful earthquake in Samangan and Balkh provinces.

He added that medical teams have reached the affected areas, and the Ministry has ordered all nearby hospitals to remain on full alert to treat the wounded.

Health workers and rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to save lives and support affected families across the region.

UN dispatches relief teams to northern Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

2 hours ago

November 3, 2025

The United Nations has sent relief and assessment teams to northern Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant casualties and damage in Balkh and Samangan provinces.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude quake hit around 1:00 a.m., with its epicenter in Khulm district of Balkh province. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz, shaking residents awake and prompting people to flee their homes in panic.

Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health indicate that at least 20 people were killed and around 530 others injured. Officials warned that the toll may rise as rescue efforts continue in remote areas where communications remain limited.

In a statement posted on X, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said: “Just weeks after a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the north has now been struck by another strong quake. Our teams and partners are on the ground to assess needs and deliver urgent aid. We stand with the affected communities and will provide the necessary support.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that its emergency response teams were among the first to reach the affected provinces, providing trauma care, lifesaving supplies, and on-site medical assistance within hours of the disaster.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also expressed condolences, writing on X: “Last night’s earthquake caused loss of life and property in Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

The quake comes only weeks after another powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Humanitarian agencies have warned that repeated disasters have further strained Afghanistan’s limited emergency response capacity and deepened the needs of vulnerable communities already facing economic hardship and harsh weather conditions.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as aid agencies and local authorities work to deliver food, shelter, and medical assistance to the quake-hit regions.

Pakistan’s prime minister voices solidarity with victims of northern Afghanistan earthquake

“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult hour,” the prime minister added.

2 hours ago

November 3, 2025

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his condolences and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

In a message shared Monday on X, Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of our Afghan neighbors following the devastating earthquake in northern Afghanistan.” He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult hour,” the prime minister added.

The 6.3-magnitude quake has caused significant destruction across Balkh and Samangan provinces, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams continue efforts to locate and assist survivors in the affected areas.

12 dead, over 480 injured in northern Afghanistan earthquake

The governor of Balkh has ordered all provincial institutions to remain on high alert and to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.

2 hours ago

November 3, 2025

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and more than 480 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Balkh province early Monday, officials confirmed.

Attaullah Zaid, spokesperson for the Balkh governor, told Ariana News that hundreds of injured individuals have been transported to hospitals across the province.

“Two people were killed in Alburz district, two in Shulgara, two in Mazar-e-Sharif city, and two in Kishindih district. In addition, four of the wounded later succumbed to their injuries in hospitals,” Zaid said, adding that the total death toll currently stands at 12.

He further reported that several buildings in Mazar-e-Sharif city, including parts of the historic Blue Mosque, have been damaged.

According to Zaid, the governor of Balkh has ordered all provincial institutions to remain on high alert and to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Rescue and medical teams continue to operate in the affected areas as authorities warn that the casualty figures could rise further.

