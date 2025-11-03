Latest News
Over 350 dead and injured as powerful earthquake hits northern Afghanistan
The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in Khulm district of Samangan province, where local officials say over 70 houses have been destroyed.
A powerful earthquake late Sunday night shook northern Afghanistan, causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in Samangan and Balkh provinces.
According to initial reports, more than 20 people were killed and over 200 others injured in Samangan province. Meanwhile, sources in Balkh confirm that at least eight people lost their lives and more than 110 were injured as a result of the tremor.
The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in Khulm district of Samangan province, where local officials say over 70 houses have been destroyed.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was in the eastern Hindu Kush mountain range.
Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue in remote areas. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assist those affected and provide urgent medical and humanitarian support.
Full emergency response after last night’s earthquake in Northern Afghanistan
Sharafat Zaman Amarikhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said that at least 20 people have died and more than 320 injured in last night’s powerful earthquake in Samangan and Balkh provinces.
He added that medical teams have reached the affected areas, and the Ministry has ordered all nearby hospitals to remain on full alert to treat the wounded.
Health workers and rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to save lives and support affected families across the region.
Latest News
UN dispatches relief teams to northern Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
The United Nations has sent relief and assessment teams to northern Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant casualties and damage in Balkh and Samangan provinces.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude quake hit around 1:00 a.m., with its epicenter in Khulm district of Balkh province. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz, shaking residents awake and prompting people to flee their homes in panic.
Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health indicate that at least 20 people were killed and around 530 others injured. Officials warned that the toll may rise as rescue efforts continue in remote areas where communications remain limited.
In a statement posted on X, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said: “Just weeks after a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the north has now been struck by another strong quake. Our teams and partners are on the ground to assess needs and deliver urgent aid. We stand with the affected communities and will provide the necessary support.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that its emergency response teams were among the first to reach the affected provinces, providing trauma care, lifesaving supplies, and on-site medical assistance within hours of the disaster.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also expressed condolences, writing on X: “Last night’s earthquake caused loss of life and property in Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
The quake comes only weeks after another powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Humanitarian agencies have warned that repeated disasters have further strained Afghanistan’s limited emergency response capacity and deepened the needs of vulnerable communities already facing economic hardship and harsh weather conditions.
Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as aid agencies and local authorities work to deliver food, shelter, and medical assistance to the quake-hit regions.
Latest News
Pakistan’s prime minister voices solidarity with victims of northern Afghanistan earthquake
“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult hour,” the prime minister added.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his condolences and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.
In a message shared Monday on X, Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of our Afghan neighbors following the devastating earthquake in northern Afghanistan.” He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult hour,” the prime minister added.
The 6.3-magnitude quake has caused significant destruction across Balkh and Samangan provinces, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams continue efforts to locate and assist survivors in the affected areas.
Latest News
12 dead, over 480 injured in northern Afghanistan earthquake
The governor of Balkh has ordered all provincial institutions to remain on high alert and to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead and more than 480 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Balkh province early Monday, officials confirmed.
Attaullah Zaid, spokesperson for the Balkh governor, told Ariana News that hundreds of injured individuals have been transported to hospitals across the province.
“Two people were killed in Alburz district, two in Shulgara, two in Mazar-e-Sharif city, and two in Kishindih district. In addition, four of the wounded later succumbed to their injuries in hospitals,” Zaid said, adding that the total death toll currently stands at 12.
He further reported that several buildings in Mazar-e-Sharif city, including parts of the historic Blue Mosque, have been damaged.
According to Zaid, the governor of Balkh has ordered all provincial institutions to remain on high alert and to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.
Rescue and medical teams continue to operate in the affected areas as authorities warn that the casualty figures could rise further.
Red Cross head says ‘history repeating’ in Sudan after reported killings
UN dispatches relief teams to northern Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
Pakistan’s prime minister voices solidarity with victims of northern Afghanistan earthquake
12 dead, over 480 injured in northern Afghanistan earthquake
Afghanistan Health Ministry confirms 20 dead and over 500 injured in 6.3 earthquake
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
Saar: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
-
Latest News1 day ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
-
Latest News4 days ago
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ready to import up to 1 million tons of corn from Kazakhstan annually
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting