Business
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Delegations from the private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement valued at over $20 million during a joint trade meeting held in Kabul on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, emphasized the need to expand trade between the private sectors of both nations.
“Trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries — especially the Republic of Uzbekistan — have reached an unprecedented level, rarely seen in history,” Azizi said.
He noted that continued efforts by the private sector must lead to increased trade volumes and an improved trade balance.
Meanwhile, Oybek Osmanov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade.
“We are prepared to increase the volume of trade to $2 billion in the coming years,” he stated.
Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), urged both governments to provide greater consular support for businesspeople.
“Unless long-term, multiple-entry business visas and other essential consular services are made available, we will not witness broad expansion in trade,” he said. “We also call on the respective authorities to expedite the signing of the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement.”
Bahodir Toshmatov, Head of the Uzbekistan Exporters’ Chamber, also welcomed the meeting: “Trade relations between our two countries are expanding day by day. We’ve signed many commercial agreements under this partnership. This meeting is aimed at identifying new avenues for further engagement between the private sectors of both nations.”
The event was organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and brought together business leaders and traders from both countries. ACCI officials also noted that the establishment of a regional joint chamber could help link Afghanistan to European markets. They urged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to give serious attention to this strategic opportunity.
Business
Pakistani cabinet approves tariff concessions in trade with Afghanistan
In a significant step aimed at enhancing Pak-Afghan trade relations, Pakistan’s cabinet on Thursday approved a series of tariff concessions on bilateral trade with Afghanistan, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV.
According to the report, the cabinet endorsed a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce under the framework of the Early Harvest Programme. The agreement on this initiative was reportedly finalized between the two countries just last week.
The new arrangement is expected to boost trade volumes between Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering reduced tariffs on select agricultural products.
Pakistan will offer concessions ranging from 5% to 26% on four key Afghan exports. For instance:
-
The existing 5% duty on Afghan tomatoes will be removed, lowering the overall tax from 27% to 22%.
-
Similarly, a 26% duty on grapes, pomegranates, and apples imported from Afghanistan will be scrapped, bringing their total tax down from 53% to 27%.
In return, Afghanistan will extend reciprocal tariff reductions on four Pakistani products, offering concessions between 20% and 35%:
-
Customs duties on Pakistani potatoes and bananas will be cut by 35% and 30%, respectively. This will reduce the tax on potatoes exported to Afghanistan from 57% to 22%.
-
Additionally, Afghanistan will eliminate the 20% duty on Pakistani kinnow (mandarins) and mangoes, reducing their tax rate from 47% to 27%.
Business
U.S. raises tariffs on Afghan goods to 15 percent
The United States has increased tariffs on imports of Afghan goods to 15 percent, up from the 10 percent rate that was first introduced in April 2025.
The decision is part of a broader trade policy shift under President Donald Trump, who returned to office with a focus on so-called “reciprocal tariffs” — a doctrine that seeks to match or exceed the import duties that other countries impose on U.S. goods.
On Thursday, Trump signed a new executive order expanding the scope of these tariffs. The order imposes new or increased import duties on products from dozens of countries, including Afghanistan, and is set to take effect within seven days.
Business
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
The initiative is intended to strengthen regional transport connectivity and improve transit efficiency between South and Central Asia.
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have signed a $5 million agreement aimed at developing infrastructure at the Torghundi Port, a critical trade gateway linking the two countries.
The initiative is intended to strengthen regional transport connectivity and improve transit efficiency between South and Central Asia.
The Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan confirmed that the agreement was signed between the ministry’s Railway Directorate and Turkmenistan’s state-owned Demiryollary Gurlushyk, a railway construction company.
The deal forms part of a broader bilateral effort to align the countries’ railway networks and streamline cross-border trade.
According to the ministry’s statement, the agreement will see the Turkmen firm design and construct modern loading and unloading facilities, including warehouses, along the Torghundi–Herat railway line. These upgrades are expected to increase cargo-handling capacity and operational efficiency at the port.
Officials noted that the Torghundi Port development represents a key milestone in Afghanistan’s efforts to position itself as a land bridge for regional commerce. The improved infrastructure is expected to boost the volume of imports and exports passing through the port and enhance Afghanistan’s role in cross-border logistics.
The agreement follows a series of recent initiatives by both Afghanistan and Turkmenistan to deepen economic cooperation through joint infrastructure projects, particularly in the rail and energy sectors.
Afghan officials have consistently emphasized the importance of regional connectivity as a foundation for long-term economic growth and stability.
The Ministry of Public Works added that the Torghundi project will not only support trade facilitation but also generate commercial opportunities, improve logistical capabilities, and contribute to the country’s broader development goals through sustainable regional partnerships.
