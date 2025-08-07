Afghanistan, Tatarstan sign trade agreement worth $183 million

The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Thursday that trade agreements worth $183 million had been signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan and the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

During a meeting in Kabul between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Tatarstan, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, urged Tatarstan’s private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s mining, agriculture, and medicinal plants sectors.

According to Azizi, Tatarstan also plans to establish a banking office in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, presented information about Tatarstan’s civilian and military products and industries. He also invited the delegation of the Islamic Emirate to attend an oil exhibition scheduled for August 26 in Kazan.

Korobchenko stated: “Tatarstan is one of Russia’s key industrial regions. Next year, we will invite Afghan traders to a major expo to explore Tatarstan’s products. Once Afghanistan achieves international recognition, we aim to establish strong economic relations. Tatarstan is committed

to expanding trade cooperation, joint investments, and broader economic ties between Kabul and Moscow.”

The meeting also included discussions on potential cooperation in areas such as food production, helicopter manufacturing, water management, oil and gas, electrical appliances, hygiene and cleaning products, construction materials, and iron smelting.

Afghanistan and Tatarstan currently maintain positive relations, and Tatarstan has earlier expressed interest in investing in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul.