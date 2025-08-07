Business
Afghanistan, Tatarstan sign trade agreement worth $183 million
The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Thursday that trade agreements worth $183 million had been signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan and the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
During a meeting in Kabul between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Tatarstan, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, urged Tatarstan’s private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s mining, agriculture, and medicinal plants sectors.
According to Azizi, Tatarstan also plans to establish a banking office in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, presented information about Tatarstan’s civilian and military products and industries. He also invited the delegation of the Islamic Emirate to attend an oil exhibition scheduled for August 26 in Kazan.
Korobchenko stated: “Tatarstan is one of Russia’s key industrial regions. Next year, we will invite Afghan traders to a major expo to explore Tatarstan’s products. Once Afghanistan achieves international recognition, we aim to establish strong economic relations. Tatarstan is committed
to expanding trade cooperation, joint investments, and broader economic ties between Kabul and Moscow.”
The meeting also included discussions on potential cooperation in areas such as food production, helicopter manufacturing, water management, oil and gas, electrical appliances, hygiene and cleaning products, construction materials, and iron smelting.
Afghanistan and Tatarstan currently maintain positive relations, and Tatarstan has earlier expressed interest in investing in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul.
Business
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Delegations from the private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement valued at over $20 million during a joint trade meeting held in Kabul on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, emphasized the need to expand trade between the private sectors of both nations.
“Trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries — especially the Republic of Uzbekistan — have reached an unprecedented level, rarely seen in history,” Azizi said.
He noted that continued efforts by the private sector must lead to increased trade volumes and an improved trade balance.
Meanwhile, Oybek Osmanov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade.
“We are prepared to increase the volume of trade to $2 billion in the coming years,” he stated.
Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), urged both governments to provide greater consular support for businesspeople.
“Unless long-term, multiple-entry business visas and other essential consular services are made available, we will not witness broad expansion in trade,” he said. “We also call on the respective authorities to expedite the signing of the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement.”
Bahodir Toshmatov, Head of the Uzbekistan Exporters’ Chamber, also welcomed the meeting: “Trade relations between our two countries are expanding day by day. We’ve signed many commercial agreements under this partnership. This meeting is aimed at identifying new avenues for further engagement between the private sectors of both nations.”
The event was organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and brought together business leaders and traders from both countries. ACCI officials also noted that the establishment of a regional joint chamber could help link Afghanistan to European markets. They urged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to give serious attention to this strategic opportunity.
Business
Pakistani cabinet approves tariff concessions in trade with Afghanistan
In a significant step aimed at enhancing Pak-Afghan trade relations, Pakistan’s cabinet on Thursday approved a series of tariff concessions on bilateral trade with Afghanistan, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV.
According to the report, the cabinet endorsed a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce under the framework of the Early Harvest Programme. The agreement on this initiative was reportedly finalized between the two countries just last week.
The new arrangement is expected to boost trade volumes between Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering reduced tariffs on select agricultural products.
Pakistan will offer concessions ranging from 5% to 26% on four key Afghan exports. For instance:
-
The existing 5% duty on Afghan tomatoes will be removed, lowering the overall tax from 27% to 22%.
-
Similarly, a 26% duty on grapes, pomegranates, and apples imported from Afghanistan will be scrapped, bringing their total tax down from 53% to 27%.
In return, Afghanistan will extend reciprocal tariff reductions on four Pakistani products, offering concessions between 20% and 35%:
-
Customs duties on Pakistani potatoes and bananas will be cut by 35% and 30%, respectively. This will reduce the tax on potatoes exported to Afghanistan from 57% to 22%.
-
Additionally, Afghanistan will eliminate the 20% duty on Pakistani kinnow (mandarins) and mangoes, reducing their tax rate from 47% to 27%.
Business
U.S. raises tariffs on Afghan goods to 15 percent
The United States has increased tariffs on imports of Afghan goods to 15 percent, up from the 10 percent rate that was first introduced in April 2025.
The decision is part of a broader trade policy shift under President Donald Trump, who returned to office with a focus on so-called “reciprocal tariffs” — a doctrine that seeks to match or exceed the import duties that other countries impose on U.S. goods.
On Thursday, Trump signed a new executive order expanding the scope of these tariffs. The order imposes new or increased import duties on products from dozens of countries, including Afghanistan, and is set to take effect within seven days.
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Afghanistan, Tatarstan sign trade agreement worth $183 million
IEA’s Supreme Leader: If scholars and rulers become corrupt, society will follow
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
-
Sport4 days ago
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
-
Latest News3 days ago
Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
-
World4 days ago
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports