Business
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan
Senator Rahman called the matter “significant and urgent,” noting that reactivation of the border would benefit both trade volumes and local economies.
Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, chaired by Senator Anusha Rahman, has called for the immediate reopening of the Badini Border crossing with Afghanistan to revive trade and improve livelihoods in the surrounding communities.
Meeting on Tuesday, the committee reviewed proposals from the Quetta and Chaman Chambers of Commerce, which stressed that the crossing — briefly opened in 2021 before being closed within three months — is vital for facilitating cross-border commerce. Senator Rahman called the matter “significant and urgent,” noting that reactivation of the border would benefit both trade volumes and local economies.
The Secretary of Commerce informed the committee that the suspension was triggered by the withdrawal of Afghan customs staff, but confirmed that funding for road construction to improve connectivity has already been approved. The committee recommended that the Ministry of Commerce and the Quetta Chamber jointly engage with Afghan authorities to push for the crossing’s swift reopening.
Additional discussions included proposals for cold storage facilities and an LPG terminal at the Chaman Border. Chambers of Commerce were encouraged to apply to the Export Development Fund (EDF) for support in developing the storage infrastructure.
Business
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
The Kyrgyz side pledged to make commercial visa issuance easier, improve banking links, and facilitate transport routes for Afghan traders.
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have taken a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a detailed roadmap for cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The agreement was reached during the high-level visit of an Afghan delegation led by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The delegation held extensive talks with Bakyt Sydykov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Trade, focusing on expanding commercial ties and removing barriers to cross-border business.
Discussions covered the establishment of a Joint Trade Council, regular in-person and virtual meetings, and the creation of a joint working group to monitor progress. Plans were also made to launch trade houses and commercial centers in each country, organize economic forums, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, and promote joint investment in Afghanistan.
Both sides also agreed to explore the creation of bilateral transit corridors, sign trade and transit development agreements, and work toward trilateral cooperation involving Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Digital trade facilitation was another priority on the agenda, with commitments to improve the digitalization of trade and banking services to reduce red tape and speed up transactions.
The Kyrgyz side pledged to make commercial visa issuance easier, improve banking links, and facilitate transport routes for Afghan traders.
This latest agreement comes as Afghanistan seeks to diversify its trade partners and expand its role in regional commerce. Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in 2021, Afghanistan has increased its outreach to Central Asian states, capitalizing on its strategic position as a potential transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Kyrgyzstan, for its part, sees opportunities in tapping into Afghanistan’s markets for agricultural goods, textiles, construction materials, and transit routes toward Pakistan’s seaports.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both ministers hailed the MoU as a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, expressing hope that it would pave the way for tangible business growth and stronger economic integration between the two countries.
Business
Afghanistan, Tatarstan sign trade agreement worth $183 million
The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Thursday that trade agreements worth $183 million had been signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan and the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
During a meeting in Kabul between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Tatarstan, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, urged Tatarstan’s private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s mining, agriculture, and medicinal plants sectors.
According to Azizi, Tatarstan also plans to establish a banking office in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, presented information about Tatarstan’s civilian and military products and industries. He also invited the delegation of the Islamic Emirate to attend an oil exhibition scheduled for August 26 in Kazan.
Korobchenko stated: “Tatarstan is one of Russia’s key industrial regions. Next year, we will invite Afghan traders to a major expo to explore Tatarstan’s products. Once Afghanistan achieves international recognition, we aim to establish strong economic relations. Tatarstan is committed
to expanding trade cooperation, joint investments, and broader economic ties between Kabul and Moscow.”
The meeting also included discussions on potential cooperation in areas such as food production, helicopter manufacturing, water management, oil and gas, electrical appliances, hygiene and cleaning products, construction materials, and iron smelting.
Afghanistan and Tatarstan currently maintain positive relations, and Tatarstan has earlier expressed interest in investing in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul.
Business
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Delegations from the private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement valued at over $20 million during a joint trade meeting held in Kabul on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, emphasized the need to expand trade between the private sectors of both nations.
“Trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries — especially the Republic of Uzbekistan — have reached an unprecedented level, rarely seen in history,” Azizi said.
He noted that continued efforts by the private sector must lead to increased trade volumes and an improved trade balance.
Meanwhile, Oybek Osmanov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade.
“We are prepared to increase the volume of trade to $2 billion in the coming years,” he stated.
Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), urged both governments to provide greater consular support for businesspeople.
“Unless long-term, multiple-entry business visas and other essential consular services are made available, we will not witness broad expansion in trade,” he said. “We also call on the respective authorities to expedite the signing of the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement.”
Bahodir Toshmatov, Head of the Uzbekistan Exporters’ Chamber, also welcomed the meeting: “Trade relations between our two countries are expanding day by day. We’ve signed many commercial agreements under this partnership. This meeting is aimed at identifying new avenues for further engagement between the private sectors of both nations.”
The event was organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and brought together business leaders and traders from both countries. ACCI officials also noted that the establishment of a regional joint chamber could help link Afghanistan to European markets. They urged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to give serious attention to this strategic opportunity.
Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree to speed up TAPI gas pipeline project
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Ghulam Khan border crossing in Khost temporarily reopened after two-week closure
AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
Tahawol: Acting industry minister’s trip to Kyrgyzstan discussed
Tahawol: Australia’s move to recognise Palestinian state
Saar: IEA’s reaction to UN report on returnees discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Private banking sector sees significant growth, says DAB
-
World4 days ago
Trump and Putin to meet to discuss Ukraine peace deal in Alaska
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says dates for Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit are being worked out
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Trent Rockets start strong with six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix
-
Regional3 days ago
Turkey says Muslim countries must be united against Israel’s Gaza takeover plan
-
World3 days ago
White House considering inviting Zelenskiy to Alaska, NBC News reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say
-
Latest News3 days ago
Sweden to issue alternative travel documents for Afghans after passport invalidation