Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement

Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have taken a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a detailed roadmap for cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agreement was reached during the high-level visit of an Afghan delegation led by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The delegation held extensive talks with Bakyt Sydykov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Trade, focusing on expanding commercial ties and removing barriers to cross-border business.

Discussions covered the establishment of a Joint Trade Council, regular in-person and virtual meetings, and the creation of a joint working group to monitor progress. Plans were also made to launch trade houses and commercial centers in each country, organize economic forums, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, and promote joint investment in Afghanistan.

Both sides also agreed to explore the creation of bilateral transit corridors, sign trade and transit development agreements, and work toward trilateral cooperation involving Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Digital trade facilitation was another priority on the agenda, with commitments to improve the digitalization of trade and banking services to reduce red tape and speed up transactions.

The Kyrgyz side pledged to make commercial visa issuance easier, improve banking links, and facilitate transport routes for Afghan traders.

This latest agreement comes as Afghanistan seeks to diversify its trade partners and expand its role in regional commerce. Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in 2021, Afghanistan has increased its outreach to Central Asian states, capitalizing on its strategic position as a potential transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Kyrgyzstan, for its part, sees opportunities in tapping into Afghanistan’s markets for agricultural goods, textiles, construction materials, and transit routes toward Pakistan’s seaports.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both ministers hailed the MoU as a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, expressing hope that it would pave the way for tangible business growth and stronger economic integration between the two countries.