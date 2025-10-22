Afghanistan affirms ceasefire deal with Pakistan contains no new terms

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the recently signed ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan includes no new provisions beyond those already outlined by Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

In a statement, the Ministry said the agreement—signed in Doha—formalizes commitments that Mujahid had previously discussed during an online briefing with Afghan journalists.

According to the statement, the key terms of the truce include a complete ceasefire, mutual respect between the two sides, a halt to attacks on military or civilian infrastructure, a commitment to resolve disputes through dialogue, and a pledge not to support assaults against each other.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent years, particularly along their shared border.

Pakistan has accused the government in Kabul of harboring fighters from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant group responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in turn, has denied these allegations and has called for bilateral dialogue to address security concerns.

Border clashes, including the closure of key crossings and exchanges of fire, have disrupted trade and strained diplomatic ties. In this context, the Doha agreement is seen as a significant, though fragile, step toward de-escalation and improved communication between the two countries.

The agreement also comes amid growing international pressure for regional stability, particularly as Afghanistan seeks broader diplomatic recognition and economic relief.

The Ministry of Defense’s statement appears aimed at reassuring the Afghan public that the agreement does not compromise national sovereignty or involve any secret terms.