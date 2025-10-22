Latest News
Afghanistan affirms ceasefire deal with Pakistan contains no new terms
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the recently signed ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan includes no new provisions beyond those already outlined by Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.
In a statement, the Ministry said the agreement—signed in Doha—formalizes commitments that Mujahid had previously discussed during an online briefing with Afghan journalists.
According to the statement, the key terms of the truce include a complete ceasefire, mutual respect between the two sides, a halt to attacks on military or civilian infrastructure, a commitment to resolve disputes through dialogue, and a pledge not to support assaults against each other.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent years, particularly along their shared border.
Pakistan has accused the government in Kabul of harboring fighters from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant group responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in turn, has denied these allegations and has called for bilateral dialogue to address security concerns.
Border clashes, including the closure of key crossings and exchanges of fire, have disrupted trade and strained diplomatic ties. In this context, the Doha agreement is seen as a significant, though fragile, step toward de-escalation and improved communication between the two countries.
The agreement also comes amid growing international pressure for regional stability, particularly as Afghanistan seeks broader diplomatic recognition and economic relief.
The Ministry of Defense’s statement appears aimed at reassuring the Afghan public that the agreement does not compromise national sovereignty or involve any secret terms.
IEA ambassador to Russia meets Kabulov in Moscow
The Afghan Embassy in Moscow has confirmed a meeting took place between Gul Hassan Hassan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Russia, and Zamir Kabulov, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation.
During the meeting, discussions were held on key regional issues, the mechanism for the deployment of Afghan workers to Russia, and the expansion of economic cooperation.
According to a statement from the Afghan Embassy in Moscow, the meeting also emphasized the need for the swift implementation of joint projects and the strengthening of bilateral engagement.
Afghanistan faces worsening humanitarian crisis after deadly quake and drought
Afghanistan is confronting one of its most severe humanitarian emergencies in recent years, as a deadly earthquake and worsening drought devastate communities already struggling with poverty, displacement, and dwindling international aid.
A powerful earthquake struck eastern Kunar Province near the Pakistan border on August 31, 2025, killing nearly 2,000 people and injuring more than 3,600. The 6.0-magnitude tremor, which hit just before midnight, flattened or damaged more than 8,500 homes and affected an estimated 60,000 people across mountain districts.
Roads, communication networks, and health centers were severely damaged, leaving many areas cut off from assistance.
In the immediate aftermath, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and humanitarian partners launched emergency operations, including search-and-rescue efforts, road clearance, and medical evacuations. Relief agencies quickly deployed food, water, and temporary shelter to affected families, while 25 inter-agency teams carried out rapid needs assessments across Kunar and neighboring provinces.
To sustain the emergency response, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) jointly released $10 million on September 1, allowing aid groups to expand life-saving support. Despite continued aftershocks and blocked access routes, coordination improved once UNHAS helicopters resumed flights in mid-September.
Recognizing the scale of the crisis, Indrika Ratwatte, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, launched a $139.6 million emergency response plan on September 9 to assist nearly half a million people through the end of 2025.
“We are in a race against time to deliver winter supplies before the cold sets in,” Ratwatte said, calling for renewed international solidarity with the Afghan people.
Multiple crises converging
The earthquake struck as Afghanistan faces multiple, overlapping emergencies. A severe drought, now considered one of the worst in 50 years, has destroyed rain-fed crops and parched farmlands across the north and central regions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), up to 50% of irrigated land has been damaged, while rain-fed wheat has almost completely failed.
In Faryab Province, farmers say they have never witnessed such devastation. “In my lifetime, I have never seen such a drought. We have lost all hope,” said Kohistani, a 75-year-old farmer in Kohistan District, where wells have dried and families are leaving their villages.
Despite the hardship, local communities are finding ways to adapt. Small-scale irrigation systems, cold storage for crops, and vocational training in trades such as carpentry and mechanics are being introduced to build climate resilience and provide alternative incomes. As one Afghan proverb reminds: “Drop by drop, a river becomes.”
The crisis unfolds at a time when global humanitarian funding is at its lowest in years. Nearly half of Afghanistan’s population still depends on aid for survival, while more than 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan face uncertainty following the expiration of registration cards and pressure to return home.
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
Seyed Malek Hosseini, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Employment Development, announced that employers can now apply for work permits via the “Foreign Nationals Employment System.”
Iran has launched a new work visa program aimed at regulating foreign labor and reducing illegal migration, with a particular focus on Afghan workers.
According to state news agency IRNA, the initiative officially began on October 1 and allows Iranian employers to hire Afghan nationals through a streamlined application process coordinated with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.
Seyed Malek Hosseini, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Employment Development, announced that employers can now apply for work permits via the “Foreign Nationals Employment System,” a platform designed to ensure transparency and oversight in hiring foreign workers.
Hosseini emphasized that Iranian job seekers will remain the top priority. However, when no suitable Iranian candidates are available, employers can offer positions to foreign nationals. Initial work visas will be valid for nine months and may be renewed based on job performance and labor market needs.
Under the agreement with the Foreign Ministry, Iran plans to issue up to 200,000 work visas in the first year. The goal, Hosseini said, is to “organize and monitor the legal employment of foreign workers and prevent unauthorized entry.”
“We will only authorize foreign labor when no Iranian is available for that role,” he reiterated.
Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, confirmed the visa plan during a meeting with Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.
The program marks a major shift in Iran’s approach to managing its large Afghan migrant population—many of whom currently live and work in the country without legal status.
