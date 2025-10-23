Turkmenistan highlights TAPI pipeline as key driver of regional integration

Turkmenistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, calling it a cornerstone of regional economic cooperation and a model for energy-driven connectivity across Asia.

Speaking at the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025 international conference in Ashgabat, State Minister and Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengas, Maksat Babayev, said the country continues to pursue a long-term strategy of diversifying export routes, with TAPI serving as its flagship initiative.

Babayev described the pipeline as a “symbol of integration and shared prosperity,” designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually from Turkmenistan’s massive Galkynysh field to energy-hungry markets in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

“TAPI is not just an energy route, but a corridor of peace and cooperation, creating a sustainable foundation for economic growth and good neighborliness,” he said.

According to Babayev, Turkmenistan has already completed its section of the pipeline, and construction has begun on the Serhetabat–Herat segment inside Afghanistan. Work is progressing in coordination with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), which has pledged security guarantees for the project.

He added that the fourth phase of the Galkynysh field—one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves—will commence early next year, providing new export volumes for TAPI and other international routes.

A regional project with global significance

First proposed in the 1990s, the TAPI project has gained renewed momentum in recent years as regional governments seek to enhance economic ties and energy security. The 1,800-kilometre pipeline will begin in Mary, Turkmenistan, cross Afghanistan’s Herat, Farah, Helmand, and Kandahar provinces, continue through Quetta and Multan in Pakistan, and terminate in Fazilka, India, near the border with Pakistan.

Once operational, the project will enable Turkmenistan to diversify its gas exports beyond China — currently its primary buyer — while providing Afghanistan with transit fees, energy supplies, and new economic opportunities. For Pakistan and India, TAPI offers a much-needed boost to energy access amid growing domestic demand.

The project is being developed by TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL), a consortium led by Turkmengas with participation from the state-owned companies of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

Despite facing delays due to security and financing challenges, the TAPI pipeline remains one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the region — one that Turkmenistan views as central to its broader vision of transforming the country into a hub for energy cooperation between Central and South Asia.

“Through TAPI, we are not only exporting gas, but also building trust, partnership, and lasting peace in our shared region,” Babayev concluded.