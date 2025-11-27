Afghanistan and Iran to establish joint agricultural company

Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, announced that the province and Afghanistan plan to establish a joint agricultural company focused on the cultivation of sugar beet and oilseeds.

He explained that by combining factories, consulting firms, and private sector investment, the company could supply agricultural products for both countries while supporting the industrial textile production chain.

Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, Governor of Herat, highlighted Afghanistan’s potential in fish, honey, and other agricultural products, calling for stronger regional cooperation and increased mutual trade.

He noted that Afghanistan consumes about 112,000 tons of fish annually, but domestic production amounts to only 12,000 tons, leaving nearly 100,000 tons to be imported.

Governor Islam Jar emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, stating: “The world often tries to create fear and distance between neighbors to exploit the situation, but we aim to unite, strengthen our ties, and expand trade.”

He added that boosting economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture and related sectors, could foster balanced growth, mutual trust, and sustainable development for both countries.