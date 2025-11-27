Suspect in Washington shooting previously worked with US in Afghanistan

U.S. authorities are investigating whether the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House was an act of international terrorism, as new details emerge about the background of the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national, was taken into custody on Wednesday after two National Guard soldiers were shot just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C. The victims remain in critical condition.

According to intelligence officials, Lakanwal previously worked alongside several U.S. government entities in Afghanistan, including the CIA, during his time with a partner security force in Kandahar. His service ended shortly after the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan.

Lakanwal arrived in the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the federal initiative created to relocate Afghans who had supported U.S. missions during the two-decade conflict.

Former CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Lakanwal’s prior cooperation with U.S. agencies was the basis for his transfer to the United States following the withdrawal. Ratcliffe criticized the decision, saying individuals with such profiles should have undergone more rigorous vetting before entry.

Federal officials say the FBI is now leading the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting. Multiple intelligence sources have indicated that investigators are examining whether the attack was premeditated and potentially linked to international extremist motivations, though no conclusions have yet been released.

Authorities have not provided additional details on Lakanwal’s activities since arriving in the United States or any possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.