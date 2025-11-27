Latest News
Afghan FM urges Pakistan to prioritize negotiation over force
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, told Norway’s Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, that the Islamic Emirate seeks good relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and expects Islamabad to prioritize negotiation and stability over the use of force.
The meeting, held today (Thursday) in Kabul, covered political, economic, and humanitarian issues, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the wider region.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Norwegian diplomat described recent airstrikes in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces, which affected civilians, as “regrettable” and expressed Norway’s condolences. He also reaffirmed Norway’s support for constructive engagement with the Afghan authorities.
Both sides stressed the importance of positive cooperation and addressing the challenges faced by returning refugees, expressing hope for the further development of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Tensions flared between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday as the Islamic Emirate accused Pakistani forces of air strikes in eastern Afghanistan, which killed 9 children and a woman, and injured four others.
Afghanistan and Iran to establish joint agricultural company
Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, announced that the province and Afghanistan plan to establish a joint agricultural company focused on the cultivation of sugar beet and oilseeds.
He explained that by combining factories, consulting firms, and private sector investment, the company could supply agricultural products for both countries while supporting the industrial textile production chain.
Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, Governor of Herat, highlighted Afghanistan’s potential in fish, honey, and other agricultural products, calling for stronger regional cooperation and increased mutual trade.
He noted that Afghanistan consumes about 112,000 tons of fish annually, but domestic production amounts to only 12,000 tons, leaving nearly 100,000 tons to be imported.
Governor Islam Jar emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, stating: “The world often tries to create fear and distance between neighbors to exploit the situation, but we aim to unite, strengthen our ties, and expand trade.”
He added that boosting economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture and related sectors, could foster balanced growth, mutual trust, and sustainable development for both countries.
Suspect in Washington shooting previously worked with US in Afghanistan
U.S. authorities are investigating whether the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House was an act of international terrorism, as new details emerge about the background of the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national, was taken into custody on Wednesday after two National Guard soldiers were shot just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C. The victims remain in critical condition.
According to intelligence officials, Lakanwal previously worked alongside several U.S. government entities in Afghanistan, including the CIA, during his time with a partner security force in Kandahar. His service ended shortly after the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan.
Lakanwal arrived in the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the federal initiative created to relocate Afghans who had supported U.S. missions during the two-decade conflict.
Former CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Lakanwal’s prior cooperation with U.S. agencies was the basis for his transfer to the United States following the withdrawal. Ratcliffe criticized the decision, saying individuals with such profiles should have undergone more rigorous vetting before entry.
Federal officials say the FBI is now leading the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting. Multiple intelligence sources have indicated that investigators are examining whether the attack was premeditated and potentially linked to international extremist motivations, though no conclusions have yet been released.
Authorities have not provided additional details on Lakanwal’s activities since arriving in the United States or any possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.
Afghan delegation visits Tajikistan for border talks
The Ministry of Interior has announced that a delegation led by the governor of Badakhshan has traveled to Tajikistan for border talks.
The ministry said in a statement today (Thursday) that the military deputy of the Border Police is also part of the delegation.
During the visit, they met with the governor of Tajikistan’s autonomous Mountainous Badakhshan region, the deputy head of Tajikistan’s Border Security, and other security officials to discuss border port management and coordination between the two countries.
The visit comes days after a Tajik delegation led by First Deputy of Tajikistan’s Border Forces Committee held talks with top Islamic Emirate officials in Kabul.
