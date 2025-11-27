Afghan FM urges Pakistan to prioritize negotiation over force

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, told Norway’s Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, that the Islamic Emirate seeks good relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and expects Islamabad to prioritize negotiation and stability over the use of force.

The meeting, held today (Thursday) in Kabul, covered political, economic, and humanitarian issues, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the wider region.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Norwegian diplomat described recent airstrikes in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces, which affected civilians, as “regrettable” and expressed Norway’s condolences. He also reaffirmed Norway’s support for constructive engagement with the Afghan authorities.

Both sides stressed the importance of positive cooperation and addressing the challenges faced by returning refugees, expressing hope for the further development of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Tensions flared between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday as the Islamic Emirate accused Pakistani forces of air strikes in eastern Afghanistan, which killed 9 children and a woman, and injured four others.