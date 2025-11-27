Afghan delegation visits Tajikistan for border talks

The Ministry of Interior has announced that a delegation led by the governor of Badakhshan has traveled to Tajikistan for border talks.

The ministry said in a statement today (Thursday) that the military deputy of the Border Police is also part of the delegation.

During the visit, they met with the governor of Tajikistan’s autonomous Mountainous Badakhshan region, the deputy head of Tajikistan’s Border Security, and other security officials to discuss border port management and coordination between the two countries.

The visit comes days after a Tajik delegation led by First Deputy of Tajikistan’s Border Forces Committee held talks with top Islamic Emirate officials in Kabul.