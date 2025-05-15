Afghanistan and Kazakh FMs discuss boosting ties in phone call

Drastic funding reductions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) are endangering the lives and well-being of millions in Afghanistan, where access to maternal and reproductive healthcare remains a lifeline for women and girls in one of the world’s most acute humanitarian crises.

On a recent visit to Afghanistan, UNFPA’s Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton, visited clinics in Kabul, Bamiyan and along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to assess the impact of the funding shortfall.

What he witnessed, he said, was both inspiring and alarming.

In a remote village clinic in Bamiyan, teenage girls received vital reproductive health education and basic menstrual hygiene kits—an experience that left them hopeful and empowered, UNFPA said in a statement.

Women, some heavily pregnant and others carrying newborns, walked for hours to reach these clinics, seeking the maternal care they desperately need.

UNFPA said health workers in these areas—often difficult to access and underserved—continue to provide essential services with unwavering dedication, despite mounting challenges.

“I saw and understood the devastating impacts that the massive cuts to UNFPA will have in one of the world’s greatest humanitarian crises,” Saberton said during a briefing in New York.

“It’s a crisis that may be off the radar of the news, but it remains one of the most serious globally.”

UNFPA had been providing critical maternal health services across the country, including family planning, psychosocial support, and mobile healthcare—resources that are vital in a country with one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

Severe Funding Reductions

The United States recently announced cuts of $330 million to UNFPA globally, with $102 million directly affecting operations in Afghanistan.

These funds would have supported essential services such as family health and mobile outreach, particularly in remote areas.

The consequences are dire. UNFPA estimates that 6.9 million women and children will be impacted.

Of the 900 clinics currently supported by the organization in Afghanistan, only around 400 will be able to continue operations under the reduced budget.

Despite the setbacks, UNFPA has no plans to scale back its presence. “UNFPA will be staying to deliver,” Saberton emphasized.

“But we cannot sustain our response without help. We need urgent support to keep these services running and to protect the dignity, health, and lives of Afghan women and newborns.”