A delegation from Tatarstan to visit Kabul

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov during a meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum under the theme “Russia and the Islamic World,” said that a delegation from Tatarstan will be sent to Kabul to strengthen relations with Afghanistan in various sectors.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs, Minnikhanov added that while trade with Afghanistan is already taking place in some areas, they are now ready to expand the scope of these exchanges.

During the meeting, the Director General of the KAMAZ automobile manufacturing company expressed that Tatarstan is prepared to increase exports of KAMAZ freight trucks and fire trucks to Afghanistan. He also mentioned that a special subsidy for Afghanistan would be secured through President Minnikhanov in support of this initiative.

He added that he intends to visit Afghanistan to assess the market, and following that, practical steps will be taken in this regard.

During the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Tatarstan also stated that they are prepared to increase exports of halal food products to Afghanistan from now on.

Both sides discussed bilateral economic and trade relations, as well as potential investments by Tatarstani investors in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, Abdul Ghani Baradar expressed his gratitude to the President of Tatarstan for inviting the Islamic Emirate’s delegation to the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.

Baradar described the invitation as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations between Afghanistan and other countries.

He added that the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate is independent, positive, neutral, balanced, and economy-focused, and that Afghanistan seeks good relations with all countries of the world.

He emphasized that, in line with this policy, IEA aims to expand its relations with the Republic of Tatarstan in various sectors, particularly in investment in Afghanistan, energy, infrastructure, and the enhancement of bilateral trade.

He described Afghanistan’s current conditions as favorable for investment and called on Tatarstani investors to invest in sectors such as oil and gas extraction and refining, construction projects, railways, and other areas in Afghanistan.

Baradar described the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum as a valuable opportunity to strengthen economic and trade relations between Afghanistan and Tatarstan. He stressed the need to organize exhibitions and other economic programs between the two sides to fully utilize the available potential in these areas.

Baradar extended a formal invitation to the President of Tatarstan to visit Afghanistan in order to further develop bilateral relations.