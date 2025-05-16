Afghanistan and Mordovia explore economic cooperation at Kazan Forum

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan (IEA), met with Artyom Alekseyevich Zdunov, Head of the Republic of Mordovia, on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum to discuss expanding bilateral economic and trade relations.

During the meeting, Deputy PM Mullah Baradar described the Kazan Forum as a valuable platform for fostering cooperation between Afghanistan and Mordovia in key sectors such as agriculture, trade, and energy. He highlighted Afghanistan’s vast investment opportunities and welcomed foreign investors to explore sectors ranging from mining and agriculture to manufacturing.

He emphasized that Afghanistan produces a variety of high-quality goods, including fresh and dried fruits, traditional Afghan rugs, precious stones, marble, and other minerals, and expressed readiness to export these products to Mordovia. He also voiced Afghanistan’s interest in importing goods from Mordovia, including electrical equipment, industrial machinery, petroleum products, natural gas, and transport-related tools, based on domestic needs.

Mullah Baradar extended a formal invitation to Mordovian investors to invest in Afghanistan’s key economic sectors, promising full cooperation and support from the Islamic Emirate.

In response, Mordovian Head Artyom Zdunov welcomed the initiative and expressed strong interest in engaging with Afghanistan’s market. He pointed out that Mordovia has made substantial progress in medicine, agriculture, energy, and pharmaceutical production, and is ready to collaborate with Afghanistan in these areas.

Zdunov also noted Mordovia’s plans to begin exporting agricultural products to Afghanistan through the corridor connecting Mordovia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. He affirmed the interest of Mordovian investors in working with their Afghan counterparts.

IEA’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, who was also present at the meeting, reiterated Afghanistan’s readiness to start large-scale trade in food, agricultural products, and industrial goods. He announced that leading Afghan companies would soon be introduced to Mordovian partners to facilitate joint ventures and cooperation.

The meeting marked a significant step toward establishing structured economic ties between Afghanistan and the Republic of Mordovia, opening new channels for trade and investment between the two regions.