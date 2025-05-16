Latest News
Afghanistan and India pledge closer ties in high-level diplomatic call
In a significant diplomatic development, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday held a wide-ranging telephonic conversation aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing regional cooperation.
According to a statement released by the Afghan foreign ministry, the discussion focused on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and upgrading diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Calling India a key regional country with historical relation with Afghanistan, Muttaqi expressed hope for further strengthening relations, reiterating Afghanistan’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive engagement with all sides.
Among the key issues raised by the Afghan side were requests to streamline visa processes for Afghan businessmen and medical patients, as well as appeals for the release and repatriation of Afghan nationals imprisoned in India.
Jaishankar responded positively, assuring progress on both fronts and highlighting joint political and economic efforts between the two nations.
Both ministers also underscored the strategic importance of Chabahar Port, a key regional transit hub jointly developed by India and Iran, and expressed mutual interest in accelerating its use to boost regional trade and connectivity.
Jaishankar also said in a post on X that he expressed appreciation for Muttaqi’s condemnation of the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He also welcomed the Muttaqi’s clear rejection of “false and baseless reports” that aimed to create distrust between the two countries.
Reaffirming India’s traditional friendship with the Afghan people, Jaishankar emphasized continued support for Afghanistan’s development needs and discussed pathways for future cooperation.
The call marks a notable effort by both New Delhi and Kabul to maintain and strengthen their historically close relations, despite broader geopolitical complexities and the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the current Afghan government by India.
Agreements signed to accelerate CASA-1000 power project
In a significant development for regional energy cooperation, several agreements were signed to expedite the implementation of the CASA-1000 power transmission project.
The accords were inked during a high-level meeting in Tajikistan between energy officials from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and representatives of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national power utility.
According to a statement posted on X, the agreements are aimed at accelerating the pace of construction and coordination required for the successful operation of the CASA-1000 project — a major regional initiative linking Central and South Asia through electricity trade.
Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, highlighted the positive developments in Afghanistan that have paved the way for advancing the project.
“I believe Afghanistan’s current unprecedented security, its centralized transparent and accountable government and the leadership’s firm commitment have created an excellent opportunity for us to successfully implement the CASA-1000 project together,” he said in the meeting.
What is CASA-1000?
The Central Asia–South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project, known as CASA-1000, is a landmark regional initiative designed to export surplus hydropower from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to energy-deficient markets in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Once completed, the project will enable the annual transmission of up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity during the summer months.
The project involves the construction of over 1,200 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines — including approximately 560 kilometers across Afghan territory — making Afghanistan a key transit country and beneficiary of the energy trade.
Originally launched in 2016 with support from the World Bank and other international donors, CASA-1000 has faced repeated delays due to political instability and security challenges in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.
Chinese, Turkish officials meet to discuss Afghanistan
Chinese Special Representative for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong has met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berries Ekinci in Ankara.
Yue said on X that during the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation for helping Afghanistan in its reconstruction.
The meeting was also attended by Cihad Erginay, director of the South Asia division of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Muttaqi to visit Iran and China soon
Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Amir Khan Muttaqi, will travel to Iran and China in coming days, a ministry official announced on Thursday.
Zakir Jalaly, director of the third political department of the Foreign Ministry, said on X that Muttaqi will also travel to other countries in the region after Iran and China.
