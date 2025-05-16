Afghanistan and India pledge closer ties in high-level diplomatic call

In a significant diplomatic development, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday held a wide-ranging telephonic conversation aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing regional cooperation.

According to a statement released by the Afghan foreign ministry, the discussion focused on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and upgrading diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Calling India a key regional country with historical relation with Afghanistan, Muttaqi expressed hope for further strengthening relations, reiterating Afghanistan’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive engagement with all sides.

Among the key issues raised by the Afghan side were requests to streamline visa processes for Afghan businessmen and medical patients, as well as appeals for the release and repatriation of Afghan nationals imprisoned in India.

Jaishankar responded positively, assuring progress on both fronts and highlighting joint political and economic efforts between the two nations.

Both ministers also underscored the strategic importance of Chabahar Port, a key regional transit hub jointly developed by India and Iran, and expressed mutual interest in accelerating its use to boost regional trade and connectivity.

Jaishankar also said in a post on X that he expressed appreciation for Muttaqi’s condemnation of the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He also welcomed the Muttaqi’s clear rejection of “false and baseless reports” that aimed to create distrust between the two countries.

Reaffirming India’s traditional friendship with the Afghan people, Jaishankar emphasized continued support for Afghanistan’s development needs and discussed pathways for future cooperation.

The call marks a notable effort by both New Delhi and Kabul to maintain and strengthen their historically close relations, despite broader geopolitical complexities and the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the current Afghan government by India.