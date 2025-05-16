Muttaqi to visit Iran and China soon

In a significant development for regional energy cooperation, several agreements were signed to expedite the implementation of the CASA-1000 power transmission project.

The accords were inked during a high-level meeting in Tajikistan between energy officials from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and representatives of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national power utility.

According to a statement posted on X, the agreements are aimed at accelerating the pace of construction and coordination required for the successful operation of the CASA-1000 project — a major regional initiative linking Central and South Asia through electricity trade.

Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, highlighted the positive developments in Afghanistan that have paved the way for advancing the project.

“I believe Afghanistan’s current unprecedented security, its centralized transparent and accountable government and the leadership’s firm commitment have created an excellent opportunity for us to successfully implement the CASA-1000 project together,” he said in the meeting.

What is CASA-1000?

The Central Asia–South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project, known as CASA-1000, is a landmark regional initiative designed to export surplus hydropower from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to energy-deficient markets in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Once completed, the project will enable the annual transmission of up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity during the summer months.

The project involves the construction of over 1,200 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines — including approximately 560 kilometers across Afghan territory — making Afghanistan a key transit country and beneficiary of the energy trade.

Originally launched in 2016 with support from the World Bank and other international donors, CASA-1000 has faced repeated delays due to political instability and security challenges in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.