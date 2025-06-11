Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Preferential Trade Agreement

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Wednesday that a Preferential Trade Agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan was signed on the sidelines of the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

According to a statement issued by the Afghan commerce ministry, the agreement was signed by a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by acting minister of industry and commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The ministry stated that this historic document aims to reduce tariffs, eliminate trade barriers, facilitate market access for goods between the two countries, and enhance the level of bilateral trade.

The statement added that the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan marks a significant milestone in the economic relations between the two countries.

According to the statement, the agreement not only enables the reduction of tariff barriers and the facilitation of bilateral trade, but also opens new avenues for export development, job creation, industrial strengthening, and sustainable economic growth.

During this meeting, a Joint Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Action Plan was also signed, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade, industry, agriculture, logistics, and capacity building.

The signing of these documents is considered a significant step toward deepening economic relations, supporting the private sector, encouraging investment, and promoting sustainable regional trade.

During the meeting, both sides discussed and exchanged views on the implementation of previous commitments and further expansion of economic cooperation, facilitation of trade, joint investments, export development, and the transit of goods between the two countries.

The statement emphasized that both parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening economic ties and creating practical foundations for long-term cooperation.