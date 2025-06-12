Iranian, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan at Oslo Forum

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level meetings with Norwegian officials at the 22nd Oslo Forum with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan topping the agenda.

On the sidelines of the diplomatic gathering, Araghchi met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural domains.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, emphasizing the need for sustained international engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In a separate meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Araghchi discussed a broad range of issues, including the situations in Afghanistan and Gaza, bilateral cooperation, and global policy challenges such as international sanctions and Norway’s role within multilateral institutions.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan featured prominently in all discussions.

Both Iran and Norway expressed deep concern over the country’s worsening conditions and stressed the importance of coordinated international efforts to support the Afghan people.

Norway, recognized for its long-standing commitment to global humanitarian efforts, remains a key donor to aid programs in Afghanistan. Araghchi’s meetings underscored a mutual willingness to expand collaboration between Tehran and Oslo on regional stability and global humanitarian challenges.